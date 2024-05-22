https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/dubious-eagle-why-has-pentagon-pumped-756-mln-into-hypersonic-missile-that-doesnt-fly-1118583903.html

Dubious Eagle: Why Has Pentagon Pumped $756 Mln Into Hypersonic Missile That Doesn’t Fly?

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin another $756 million for its delay-plagued LRHW ‘Dark Eagle’ program, with the contract involving the provision of battery equipment, unspecified logistics, systems and software engineering support.

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin another $756 million for its delay-plagued LRHW ‘Dark Eagle’ program, with the contract involving the provision of battery equipment, unspecified logistics, systems and software engineering support.In development since 2017, the LRHW’s $41 million apiece truck-launched missiles are expected to be able to accelerate to speeds up to Mach 17, and boast a 3,000 km operational range. The system uses the common All Up Round (AUR) munition also used in the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) program.But like the other US hypersonic missile efforts to date, Dark Eagle has become a somewhat ‘Dubious Eagle’ after a string of testing issues. The Congressional Research Office has counted at least five failures to date:The poor track record of US hypersonic missile programs to date has been surprising, given the tens of billions of dollars in research and development funding lavishly doled out by Congress in annual defense budgets - which typically outpace the defense spending of all of Washington's major adversaries combined.Last month, veteran Russian defense observer and missile expert Dmitry Drozdenko told Sputnik that the reason hypersonic weapons are so difficult to develop comes down not to the ability to accelerate vehicles to hypersonic speeds (which has been possible since virtually the dawning of the missile age), but creating materials that can withstand the ultra-hot temperatures hypersonic missiles encounter during flight - when they are covered by clouds of plasma. The USSR was leagues ahead of the US in the study of plasma physics during the Cold War, with Russia inheriting this invaluable knowledge and putting it to good use to field its first-in-the-world hypersonic missiles.

