https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/eu-sees-surge-in-russian-grain-imports-1118579479.html
EU Sees Surge in Russian Grain Imports
EU Sees Surge in Russian Grain Imports
Sputnik International
In March, the European Union stepped up their imports of Russian grain by one-third compared to February, with the main contributors being Greece and Spain, according to data from the European Statistical Service as reported by Sputnik.
2024-05-22T09:40+0000
2024-05-22T09:40+0000
2024-05-22T09:40+0000
world
european union (eu)
latvia
spain
greece
european commission
russia
grain
grain exports
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce513d0f3b689d20d8efbba77d8383d0.jpg
The EU imported 125,200 tons of Russian grain in early spring, compared to 92,600 tons a month earlier and 100,000 tons a year ago. On a monthly basis, purchases rose by 35%, and on a yearly basis by 25%.This increase is due to Greece's significant surge in imports, rising nearly ninefold to 29,000 tons from the previous month's 3,300.Furthermore, Spain has stepped up its imports of Russian grain from 14,000 tons to 24,000 tons. Italy has also ramped up its purchases, acquiring 2,000 tons of Russian grain in February and 12,000 tons in March. Likewise, Poland has increased its purchases by 2.8 times during the reporting period, with a total of 15,800 tons.Latvia continued to be the primary importer, responsible for 47,000 tons or 37% of all EU imports of Russian grain. In March, Latvia imposed a ban on the import of Russian grain, while still allowing for its transit through the Baltic country. Shortly after, the EU released a proposal to impose barrier tariffs on Russian grain, which is currently being reviewed by member states. A representative from the European Commission mentioned in early May that the proposal is still under consideration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/russian-govt-approves-additional-tariff-quota-for-grain-exports-in-2024-1118025540.html
latvia
spain
greece
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629166_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04c010436217d516c55f84ba2ad917d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian grain imports, european union, russian grain, greece and spain
russian grain imports, european union, russian grain, greece and spain
EU Sees Surge in Russian Grain Imports
In March, the European Union stepped up their imports of Russian grain by one-third compared to February, with the main contributors being Greece and Spain, according to data from the European Statistical Service as reported by Sputnik.
The EU imported 125,200 tons of Russian grain
in early spring, compared to 92,600 tons a month earlier and 100,000 tons a year ago. On a monthly basis, purchases rose by 35%, and on a yearly basis by 25%.
This increase is due to Greece's significant surge in imports, rising nearly ninefold to 29,000 tons from the previous month's 3,300.
Furthermore, Spain has stepped up its imports of Russian grain from 14,000 tons to 24,000 tons.
Italy has also ramped up its purchases, acquiring 2,000 tons of Russian grain in February and 12,000 tons in March. Likewise, Poland has increased its purchases by 2.8 times during the reporting period, with a total of 15,800 tons.
Latvia continued to be the primary importer, responsible for 47,000 tons or 37% of all EU imports of Russian grain.
In March, Latvia imposed a ban on the import of Russian grain, while still allowing for its transit through the Baltic country. Shortly after, the EU released a proposal to impose barrier tariffs on Russian grain, which is currently being reviewed by member states. A representative from the European Commission mentioned in early May that the proposal is still under consideration.