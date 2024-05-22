https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/irans-foreign-minister-who-died-in-helicopter-crash-to-be-buried-on-thursday---reports-1118576415.html

Iran's Foreign Minister Who Died in Helicopter Crash to Be Buried on Thursday - Reports

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, will be buried on Thursday morning in the city of Rey in Tehran Province, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The burial ceremony for Amirabdollahian will take place at the Shah Abdol-Azim Shrine at 11:00 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT), the report said. A farewell and commemoration ceremony for the minister will be held at Mashakh Square outside the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran, IRNA reported. On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.

