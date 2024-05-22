International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/putin-says-russias-tech-development-ideas-to-be-discussed-within-brics-1118588115.html
Putin Says Russia's Tech Development Ideas to Be Discussed Within BRICS
Putin Says Russia's Tech Development Ideas to Be Discussed Within BRICS
Sputnik International
The proposals for technological and industrial development submitted by Russia's Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) will be discussed among BRICS partners as part of the preparations for the bloc's summit in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2024-05-22T16:19+0000
2024-05-22T16:19+0000
vladimir putin
russia
brics
agency for strategic initiatives (asi)
brics summit
high tech
tech companies
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118587954_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2b804936894c6b57a940d9981ea2cb9a.jpg
"Many of our domestic companies are already leading in a number of directions and ready to form technological and industrial chains. This year, as you know, Russia is presiding over BRICS, and we will certainly discuss the agency's proposals on these topics in the BRICS format," Putin said at a meeting of the ASI Supervisory Board. Technological and industrial development issues will also be discussed among BRICS partners as part of the preparations for the upcoming summit, the Russian leader added. During the meeting, the Russian president also urged the ASI to be more active in strengthening international partnerships and promoting Russian-made products abroad. "Over all, I ask the ASI to more actively strengthen international partnerships and participate in promoting our best practices, brands and projects globally. The more effective we are, the harder it will be for our ill-wishers to put any restrictions on us. On the contrary, if effective solutions are proposed, they will be in demand, no matter the restrictions," Putin said. The market will put everything in its place, but to win the market, products need to be competitive, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/de-dollarization-bombshell-the-coming-of-brics-decentralized-monetary-ecosystem-1118409748.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118587954_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e5648ea284d005133aba6b4b213f7a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics summit, who's in brics, brics members, what does brics do, new brics members, russia's brics presidency
brics summit, who's in brics, brics members, what does brics do, new brics members, russia's brics presidency

Putin Says Russia's Tech Development Ideas to Be Discussed Within BRICS

16:19 GMT 22.05.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin takes part, via videoconference, in an extraordinary BRICS summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part, via videoconference, in an extraordinary BRICS summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The proposals for technological and industrial development submitted by Russia's Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) will be discussed among BRICS partners as part of the preparations for the bloc's summit in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Many of our domestic companies are already leading in a number of directions and ready to form technological and industrial chains. This year, as you know, Russia is presiding over BRICS, and we will certainly discuss the agency's proposals on these topics in the BRICS format," Putin said at a meeting of the ASI Supervisory Board.
Technological and industrial development issues will also be discussed among BRICS partners as part of the preparations for the upcoming summit, the Russian leader added.
Burning dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2024
Economy
De-Dollarization Bombshell: The Coming of BRICS+ Decentralized Monetary Ecosystem
13 May, 15:00 GMT
"We will communicate with our colleagues via various channels, and these topics can always be discussed in one format or another," he said.
During the meeting, the Russian president also urged the ASI to be more active in strengthening international partnerships and promoting Russian-made products abroad.
"Over all, I ask the ASI to more actively strengthen international partnerships and participate in promoting our best practices, brands and projects globally. The more effective we are, the harder it will be for our ill-wishers to put any restrictions on us. On the contrary, if effective solutions are proposed, they will be in demand, no matter the restrictions," Putin said.
The market will put everything in its place, but to win the market, products need to be competitive, the president added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала