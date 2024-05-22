https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/putin-says-russias-tech-development-ideas-to-be-discussed-within-brics-1118588115.html

Putin Says Russia's Tech Development Ideas to Be Discussed Within BRICS

The proposals for technological and industrial development submitted by Russia's Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) will be discussed among BRICS partners as part of the preparations for the bloc's summit in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Many of our domestic companies are already leading in a number of directions and ready to form technological and industrial chains. This year, as you know, Russia is presiding over BRICS, and we will certainly discuss the agency's proposals on these topics in the BRICS format," Putin said at a meeting of the ASI Supervisory Board. Technological and industrial development issues will also be discussed among BRICS partners as part of the preparations for the upcoming summit, the Russian leader added. During the meeting, the Russian president also urged the ASI to be more active in strengthening international partnerships and promoting Russian-made products abroad. "Over all, I ask the ASI to more actively strengthen international partnerships and participate in promoting our best practices, brands and projects globally. The more effective we are, the harder it will be for our ill-wishers to put any restrictions on us. On the contrary, if effective solutions are proposed, they will be in demand, no matter the restrictions," Putin said. The market will put everything in its place, but to win the market, products need to be competitive, the president added.

