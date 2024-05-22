https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/russian-forces-liberate-kleshcheyevka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1118583325.html

Russian Forces Liberate Kleshcheyevka in Donetsk People's Republic

Units of the Battlegroup Yug have taken control of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of active operations, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Units of the Battlegroup Yug have taken control of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of active operations, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. Russian servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr have struck Ukrainian formations in four settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic and repulsed seven counter-attacks in four other settlements, with enemy losses totaling up to 420 servicemen, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has defeated Ukrainian troops in the DPR and Ukraine has lost more than 365 soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has improved its tactical position in the DPR and Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers.Russia's northern group of forces has advanced into Ukraine's territory and repelled three counterattacks in the Kharkov region and the armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 255 soldiers, the ministry said."Russian units of Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, two US-made 155-millimeter M777 howitzers, a 152-millimeter MSTA-B howitzer and a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer," the Defense Ministry said.

