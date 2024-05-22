International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Kleshcheyevka in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Kleshcheyevka in Donetsk People's Republic
Units of the Battlegroup Yug have taken control of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of active operations, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Units of the Battlegroup Yug have taken control of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of active operations, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. Russian servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr have struck Ukrainian formations in four settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic and repulsed seven counter-attacks in four other settlements, with enemy losses totaling up to 420 servicemen, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has defeated Ukrainian troops in the DPR and Ukraine has lost more than 365 soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has improved its tactical position in the DPR and Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers.Russia's northern group of forces has advanced into Ukraine's territory and repelled three counterattacks in the Kharkov region and the armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 255 soldiers, the ministry said."Russian units of Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, two US-made 155-millimeter M777 howitzers, a 152-millimeter MSTA-B howitzer and a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer," the Defense Ministry said.
10:11 GMT 22.05.2024 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 22.05.2024)
Russian servicemen are seen in the special operation zone. File photo
Earlier media reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have withdrawn a significant portion of their forces from the Kleshcheyevka area to redeploy them to Chasov Yar.
Units of the Battlegroup Yug have taken control of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as a result of active operations, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"The Units of Battlegroup Yug has liberated the settlement of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active actions," according to the ministry's summary.
Combat work of Russia's Tornado-G MLRS crews in the LPR. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Belogorovka in Lugansk People's Republic
20 May, 10:55 GMT
Russian servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr have struck Ukrainian formations in four settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic and repulsed seven counter-attacks in four other settlements, with enemy losses totaling up to 420 servicemen, the ministry added.
"Enemy losses amounted to up to 420 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including the Germany-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, three vehicles [among other military losses in battles with Russia's central group]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has also repelled seven counterattacks by Ukraine in the DPR.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has defeated Ukrainian troops in the DPR and Ukraine has lost more than 365 soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has improved its tactical position in the DPR and Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers.
Russia's northern group of forces has advanced into Ukraine's territory and repelled three counterattacks in the Kharkov region and the armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 255 soldiers, the ministry said.
"Russian units of Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, two US-made 155-millimeter M777 howitzers, a 152-millimeter MSTA-B howitzer and a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer," the Defense Ministry said.
