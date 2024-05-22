https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/russian-forces-strike-energy-infrastructure-in-ukraines-sumy-region-1118575383.html

Russian Forces Strike Energy Infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy Region

Russian Forces Strike Energy Infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces carried out overnight strikes on energy infrastructure in the cities of Shostka and Konotop in Ukraine's Sumy region, Nikolayev underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2024-05-22T04:19+0000

2024-05-22T04:19+0000

2024-05-22T04:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

nikolayev

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112619387_0:0:1590:895_1920x0_80_0_0_d0d7faabc958dd9b0f25a887b83b6fec.jpg

"The city of Shostka in the Sumy region has been struck three times this night. The strikes hit energy facilities in the city of Shostka. The first strike was reported by locals at 12:05 a.m. [local time, 21:05 GMT on Tuesday]. The strike was described as powerful, which made the floor tremble. The second strike was at 12:20 a.m. and resulted in a power outage. The third strike on Shostka was at 12:45 a.m.," he said. Lebedev cited reports from the underground network as saying that there were warehouses, which were used by the Ukrainian military, on the territory of a thermal power plant. He added that there was a heavy movement of trucks with police escort in the past week. "Reports are also coming about strikes on energy facilities in the city of Konotop in the Sumy region. Konotop is known for being one of the largest railroad hubs in Ukraine," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russia-carries-out-34-group-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-energy-facilities-in-past-week-1118014457.html

ukraine

russia

nikolayev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, energy infrastructure in ukraine, nikolayev underground network, overnight strikes