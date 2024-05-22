Russian Forces Strike Energy Infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy Region

International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian armed forces carried out overnight strikes on energy infrastructure in the cities of Shostka and Konotop in Ukraine's Sumy region, Nikolayev underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The city of Shostka in the Sumy region has been struck three times this night. The strikes hit energy facilities in the city of Shostka. The first strike was reported by locals at 12:05 a.m. [local time, 21:05 GMT on Tuesday]. The strike was described as powerful, which made the floor tremble. The second strike was at 12:20 a.m. and resulted in a power outage. The third strike on Shostka was at 12:45 a.m.," he said. Lebedev cited reports from the underground network as saying that there were warehouses, which were used by the Ukrainian military, on the territory of a thermal power plant. He added that there was a heavy movement of trucks with police escort in the past week. "Reports are also coming about strikes on energy facilities in the city of Konotop in the Sumy region. Konotop is known for being one of the largest railroad hubs in Ukraine," he said.
04:19 GMT 22.05.2024
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out overnight strikes on energy infrastructure in the cities of Shostka and Konotop in Ukraine's Sumy region, Nikolayev underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The city of Shostka in the Sumy region has been struck three times this night. The strikes hit energy facilities in the city of Shostka. The first strike was reported by locals at 12:05 a.m. [local time, 21:05 GMT on Tuesday]. The strike was described as powerful, which made the floor tremble. The second strike was at 12:20 a.m. and resulted in a power outage. The third strike on Shostka was at 12:45 a.m.," he said.
Lebedev cited reports from the underground network as saying that there were warehouses, which were used by the Ukrainian military, on the territory of a thermal power plant. He added that there was a heavy movement of trucks with police escort in the past week.
"Reports are also coming about strikes on energy facilities in the city of Konotop in the Sumy region. Konotop is known for being one of the largest railroad hubs in Ukraine," he said.
