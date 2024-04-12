https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-energy-facilities-48-times---mod-1117890197.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military, Energy Facilities 48 Times - MoD

The Russian armed forces conducted 48 strikes targeting Ukrainian military and energy facilities from April 6-12, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.

"From April 6 to April 12, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and 47 group strikes with air, sea and land-based precision weapons … against Ukraine's fuel, energy and military facilities in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian oil and gas and energy facilities," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all targets were hit.Ukraine Loses Over 3,000 Soldiers in Donetsk Area in Past WeekUkraine has lost more than 3,000 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past week, the MoD added.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 65 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area, 23 counterattacks around Donetsk, and three attacks south of Donetsk.Ukraine has also lost about 2,130 soldiers and six tanks near Avdeyevka, more than 840 soldiers south of Donetsk, over 380 soldiers in the Kupyansk region, and over 335 soldiers around Kherson, the MoD reported.

