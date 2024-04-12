https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-energy-facilities-48-times---mod-1117890197.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military, Energy Facilities 48 Times - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military, Energy Facilities 48 Times - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces conducted 48 strikes targeting Ukrainian military and energy facilities from April 6-12, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
2024-04-12T13:13+0000
2024-04-12T13:13+0000
2024-04-12T13:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ministry of defense
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine crisis
donetsk
avdeyevka
ukraine
kherson
dpr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117462079_0:107:3046:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae9ca2925e54fb4868d52025e4004c4.jpg
"From April 6 to April 12, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and 47 group strikes with air, sea and land-based precision weapons … against Ukraine's fuel, energy and military facilities in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian oil and gas and energy facilities," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all targets were hit.Ukraine Loses Over 3,000 Soldiers in Donetsk Area in Past WeekUkraine has lost more than 3,000 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past week, the MoD added.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 65 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area, 23 counterattacks around Donetsk, and three attacks south of Donetsk.Ukraine has also lost about 2,130 soldiers and six tanks near Avdeyevka, more than 840 soldiers south of Donetsk, over 380 soldiers in the Kupyansk region, and over 335 soldiers around Kherson, the MoD reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/zelenskys-new-counteroffensive-will-spell-disaster-for-ukraine---russian-mod-senior-source-1117875614.html
russia
donetsk
avdeyevka
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117462079_0:0:2664:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_40bb8a773328d002e6a746725e338dad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military, Energy Facilities 48 Times - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces conducted 48 strikes targeting Ukrainian military and energy facilities from April 6-12, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
"From April 6 to April 12, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and 47 group strikes with air, sea and land-based precision weapons … against Ukraine's fuel, energy and military facilities in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian oil and gas and energy facilities
," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all targets were hit
.
Ukraine Loses Over 3,000 Soldiers in Donetsk Area in Past Week
Ukraine has lost more than 3,000 soldiers
in the Donetsk region
over the past week, the MoD added.
"The enemy lost more than 3,000 troops, three tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 51 vehicles, 47 field artillery guns, 17 of them Western-made, eight electronic warfare stations, and three US-made AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 65 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area
, 23 counterattacks around Donetsk
, and three attacks south of Donetsk
.
Ukraine has also lost about 2,130 soldiers and six tanks near Avdeyevka, more than 840 soldiers south of Donetsk, over 380 soldiers in the Kupyansk region, and over 335 soldiers around Kherson, the MoD reported.