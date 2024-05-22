https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/slovakia-investigating-ficos-health-data-leak-after-assassination-attempt-1118585360.html
Slovakia Investigating Fico's Health Data Leak After Assassination Attempt
Slovakia is investigating the circumstances of the leak of data related to the health condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico after the assassination attempt, Slovak Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka said on Wednesday.
The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry expressed the belief that the attack was politically motivated, as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
"In connection with the leak and publication of data from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's medical documents after the attack ... an investigation is underway into the unauthorized handling of personal data," Zilinka said on his social media.
The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder
. The Slovak Interior Ministry expressed the belief that the attack was politically motivated, as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.