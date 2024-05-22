https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/slovakia-investigating-ficos-health-data-leak-after-assassination-attempt-1118585360.html

Slovakia Investigating Fico's Health Data Leak After Assassination Attempt

Slovakia Investigating Fico's Health Data Leak After Assassination Attempt

Sputnik International

Slovakia is investigating the circumstances of the leak of data related to the health condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico after the assassination attempt, Slovak Prosecutor General Maros Zilinka said on Wednesday.

2024-05-22T11:39+0000

2024-05-22T11:39+0000

2024-05-22T11:39+0000

world

robert fico

slovakia

bratislava

slovak pm fico assassination attempt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106190/90/1061909069_0:130:2300:1424_1920x0_80_0_0_ed12f96f923fc2c43be500292686c458.jpg

Earlier in May, an extract with Fico's medical data, allegedly from the hospital to which he was taken with gunshot wounds after the assassination attempt, was leaked on social networks. Last Wednesday, Fico, 59, who has more than once spoken out against arms deliveries to Ukraine and its NATO membership, was shot after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova, located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital where he underwent several surgeries. The hospital providing post-assassination medical care to Fico said that his condition was improving and the prime minister remained conscious. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry expressed the belief that the attack was politically motivated, as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/the-eu-media-gets-a-pass-on-misinformation-about-fico---analyst-1118555233.html

slovakia

bratislava

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

slovakia investigating, prime minister robert fico after the assassination attempt, slovak prosecutor general maros zilinka