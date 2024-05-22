https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/sunak-announces-snap-general-election-in-uk-on-july-4-1118588355.html

Sunak Announces Snap General Election in UK on July 4

Sunak Announces Snap General Election in UK on July 4

Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Wednesday that the next general election in the country will take place on July 4.

2024-05-22T16:33+0000

2024-05-22T16:33+0000

2024-05-22T16:33+0000

world

rishi sunak

united kingdom (uk)

general elections

uk general election

uk elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113928319_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c9cd2bc6bea217507f873c409c512b75.jpg

Earlier in the day, Sky News reported that Sunak could call the general elections in the country for July 4. "Earlier today I spoke with his majesty the King to request the dissolution of parliament. The King has granted me this request and we will have a general election on 4th of July," Sunak said in a statement outside 10 Downing Street .

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/secret-cabinet-talks-sunaks-troubles-deepen-as-tories-mull-replacement-1117333537.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk elections, uk general election, british elections, sunak announces elections, july 4 elections in uk