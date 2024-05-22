Sunak Announces Snap General Election in UK on July 4
© AP Photo / Jon Super / Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gestures as he speaks during the Conservative Party annual conference in ManchesterBritain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gestures as he speaks during the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Wednesday that the next general election in the country will take place on July 4.
Earlier in the day, Sky News reported that Sunak could call the general elections in the country for July 4.
"Earlier today I spoke with his majesty the King to request the dissolution of parliament. The King has granted me this request and we will have a general election on 4th of July," Sunak said in a statement outside 10 Downing Street .