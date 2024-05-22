International
Sunak Announces Snap General Election in UK on July 4
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Wednesday that the next general election in the country will take place on July 4.
Earlier in the day, Sky News reported that Sunak could call the general elections in the country for July 4. "Earlier today I spoke with his majesty the King to request the dissolution of parliament. The King has granted me this request and we will have a general election on 4th of July," Sunak said in a statement outside 10 Downing Street .
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Wednesday that the next general election in the country will take place on July 4.
Earlier in the day, Sky News reported that Sunak could call the general elections in the country for July 4.
"Earlier today I spoke with his majesty the King to request the dissolution of parliament. The King has granted me this request and we will have a general election on 4th of July," Sunak said in a statement outside 10 Downing Street .
