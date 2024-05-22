https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/ukraine-urges-us-to-lift-ban-on-striking-russia-as-chances-for-breakthrough-slim---reports-1118583066.html
Ukraine Urges US to Lift Ban on Striking Russia as Chances for Breakthrough 'Slim' - Reports
Ukraine Urges US to Lift Ban on Striking Russia as Chances for Breakthrough 'Slim' - Reports
Sputnik International
The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, has urged the United States to lift the ban on the use of US-supplied long-range weapons for the Ukrainian army to strike targets inside Russia and help thwart Moscow's possible new offensive, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
2024-05-22T09:56+0000
2024-05-22T09:56+0000
2024-05-22T09:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
russia
kiev
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118407173_0:0:2898:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_4d559207d9b9519098f3403d7f6969a6.jpg
The Ukrainian defense and security secretary was cited as saying that "it would be beneficial" for Kiev if Washington lifted the ban. Lytvynenko has also reportedly said that the chances for a possible Ukrainian breakthrough on the battlefield this year were "slim." A week ago, Politico reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that Kiev was pressing US President Joe Biden's administration to lift the ban on using the US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia amid the advance of the Russian armed forces in the region of Kharkov, also known as Kharkiv. Late last week, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the advance of Russian troops in the Kharkov region may be the "first wave" in a wider offensive, adding that Ukraine lacked air defense systems and needed more troops to hold the front line.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/us-congressman-says-holding-current-territory-best-outcome-for-ukraine-1118236936.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118407173_48:0:2779:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af007498e25812c32f173194aa9f9775.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine's national security and defense council, us-supplied long-range weapons, ukrainian army to strike targets inside russia
ukraine's national security and defense council, us-supplied long-range weapons, ukrainian army to strike targets inside russia
Ukraine Urges US to Lift Ban on Striking Russia as Chances for Breakthrough 'Slim' - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, has urged the United States to lift the ban on the use of US-supplied long-range weapons for the Ukrainian army to strike targets inside Russia and help thwart Moscow's possible new offensive, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian defense and security secretary was cited as saying that "it would be beneficial" for Kiev if Washington lifted the ban. Lytvynenko has also reportedly said that the chances for a possible Ukrainian breakthrough on the battlefield this year were "slim."
"As long as we hold the line, as long as we fight ... we still have all chances to win," he told the newspaper, adding that "our task right now is to tip the scale."
A week ago, Politico reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that Kiev was pressing US President Joe Biden's administration to lift the ban on using the US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia amid the advance of the Russian armed forces
in the region of Kharkov, also known as Kharkiv.
Late last week, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the advance of Russian troops in the Kharkov region may be the "first wave" in a wider offensive, adding that Ukraine lacked air defense systems and needed more troops to hold the front line.