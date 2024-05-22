https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/ukraine-urges-us-to-lift-ban-on-striking-russia-as-chances-for-breakthrough-slim---reports-1118583066.html

Ukraine Urges US to Lift Ban on Striking Russia as Chances for Breakthrough 'Slim' - Reports

The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, has urged the United States to lift the ban on the use of US-supplied long-range weapons for the Ukrainian army to strike targets inside Russia and help thwart Moscow's possible new offensive, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian defense and security secretary was cited as saying that "it would be beneficial" for Kiev if Washington lifted the ban. Lytvynenko has also reportedly said that the chances for a possible Ukrainian breakthrough on the battlefield this year were "slim." A week ago, Politico reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that Kiev was pressing US President Joe Biden's administration to lift the ban on using the US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia amid the advance of the Russian armed forces in the region of Kharkov, also known as Kharkiv. Late last week, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the advance of Russian troops in the Kharkov region may be the "first wave" in a wider offensive, adding that Ukraine lacked air defense systems and needed more troops to hold the front line.

