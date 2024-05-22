https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/us-house-panel-chair-says-hunter-biden-repeatedly-lied-to-lawmakers-in-biden-family-probe-1118589762.html

US House Panel Chair Says Hunter Biden Repeatedly Lied to Lawmakers in Biden Family Probe

US House Panel Chair Says Hunter Biden Repeatedly Lied to Lawmakers in Biden Family Probe

Sputnik International

Hunter Biden repeatedly lied to US House lawmakers as part of their investigation into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said on Wednesday.

2024-05-22T17:43+0000

2024-05-22T17:43+0000

2024-05-22T17:43+0000

americas

hunter biden

joe biden

us house

internal revenue service (irs)

congress

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099496954_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1606cbc5cb5779b5539ea4bb1b6eecfd.jpg

"New documents provided by the [Internal Revenue Service] whistleblowers show that Hunter Biden repeatedly lied to Congress in his February deposition to distance his involvement in what should be considered a clear scheme to enrich the Biden family," Smith said in a statement. Evidence provided by the IRS whistleblowers indicate that Biden and his business associates made millions of dollars by selling access to Joe Biden, who denies the accusations, the statement said. Documents released by the panel confirm the whistleblowers’ claims and include evidence of the US Justice Department impeding an investigation into Hunter Biden, the statement said. Lying to Congress is a serious offense, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240323/cia-protecting-biden-by-blocking-irs-interviews-says-former-whistleblower-1117505321.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of