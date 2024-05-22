International
US House Panel Chair Says Hunter Biden Repeatedly Lied to Lawmakers in Biden Family Probe
Hunter Biden repeatedly lied to US House lawmakers as part of their investigation into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said on Wednesday.
"New documents provided by the [Internal Revenue Service] whistleblowers show that Hunter Biden repeatedly lied to Congress in his February deposition to distance his involvement in what should be considered a clear scheme to enrich the Biden family," Smith said in a statement. Evidence provided by the IRS whistleblowers indicate that Biden and his business associates made millions of dollars by selling access to Joe Biden, who denies the accusations, the statement said. Documents released by the panel confirm the whistleblowers’ claims and include evidence of the US Justice Department impeding an investigation into Hunter Biden, the statement said. Lying to Congress is a serious offense, the statement added.
17:43 GMT 22.05.2024
Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hunter Biden repeatedly lied to US House lawmakers as part of their investigation into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said on Wednesday.
"New documents provided by the [Internal Revenue Service] whistleblowers show that Hunter Biden repeatedly lied to Congress in his February deposition to distance his involvement in what should be considered a clear scheme to enrich the Biden family," Smith said in a statement.
Evidence provided by the IRS whistleblowers indicate that Biden and his business associates made millions of dollars by selling access to Joe Biden, who denies the accusations, the statement said.
Documents released by the panel confirm the whistleblowers’ claims and include evidence of the US Justice Department impeding an investigation into Hunter Biden, the statement said.
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2024
Analysis
CIA Protecting Biden by Blocking IRS Interviews, Says Former Whistleblower
23 March, 04:15 GMT

In 2021, Assistant US Attorney Leslie Wolf told investigators that they could not pursue Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris as a witness based on information received from the CIA, the statement said.

"Congress cannot allow our oversight responsibilities to be undermined by lies told by anyone, including the President’s son. Hunter Biden, despite what he may believe, he is not above the law," the statement said.

Lying to Congress is a serious offense, the statement added.
