International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/us-lawmakers-ask-biden-admin-to-allow-ukraine-to-use-us-weapons-inside-russia-1118574181.html
US Lawmakers Ask Biden Admin. to Allow Ukraine to Use US Weapons Inside Russia
US Lawmakers Ask Biden Admin. to Allow Ukraine to Use US Weapons Inside Russia
Sputnik International
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanding that he allow Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range weapons to carry out strikes inside Russian territory.
2024-05-22T01:46+0000
2024-05-22T01:46+0000
world
us
military & intelligence
michael turner
russia
ukraine
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108701218_0:1497:1830:2526_1920x0_80_0_0_dac15ee77182411b57cec3aea3321e1b.jpg
"We write in our capacity as members of the US House of Representatives to convey our strong support of several urgent requests on behalf of our Ukrainian colleagues: Authorizing the Use of US-Provided Weapons to Strike Strategic Targets within Russian Territory Under Certain Circumstances," US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner and other lawmakers said in the letter. The Biden administration has repeatedly said since the start of Russia's special military operation that it discourages Ukraine from carrying out strikes on Russian territory and restricts Kiev from using US-supplied weapons for such strikes.However, the US lawmakers claim in the letter that this policy from the Biden administration is holding back Ukraine’s ability to use US-supplied weapons to push back Russian forces making advances near the city of Kharkiv.The lawmakers also urged the Defense Department to train more Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.The West has recently been increasingly discussing direct intervention in the Ukrainian conflict. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French military might be sent to Ukraine, while British Foreign Minister David Cameron said that it was acceptable for the Ukrainian army to strike Russian territory with British missiles.The Kremlin called what is happening an unprecedented round of escalation of tension that requires special attention and measures. According to presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov, the Europeans see that the situation is changing rapidly and is fraught with a complete collapse for Ukraine, so they deliberately escalate the situation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/high-dollar-us-military-equipment-not-performing-well-in-ukraine---blackwater-founder-1118570480.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/chairman-of-joint-chiefs-says-no-plans-at-present-to-deploy-us-trainers-into-ukraine-1118548540.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108701218_0:332:1830:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_e77cc772cff4f327cefc4a5dd0899614.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us arms for ukraine, us weapons in ukraine, ukraine foreign military aid, can ukraine strike russia with us munition
us arms for ukraine, us weapons in ukraine, ukraine foreign military aid, can ukraine strike russia with us munition

US Lawmakers Ask Biden Admin. to Allow Ukraine to Use US Weapons Inside Russia

01:46 GMT 22.05.2024
© Photo : Public domain/U.S. Navy / Gunner's mates inspect linked belts of Mark 149 Mod 2 20mm ammunition before loading it into the magazine of a Mark 16 Phalanx close-in weapons system aboard the battleship USS MISSOURI (BB-63)Gunner's mates inspect linked belts of Mark 149 Mod 2 20mm ammunition before loading it into the magazine of a Mark 16 Phalanx close-in weapons system aboard the battleship USS MISSOURI (BB-63).
Gunner's mates inspect linked belts of Mark 149 Mod 2 20mm ammunition before loading it into the magazine of a Mark 16 Phalanx close-in weapons system aboard the battleship USS MISSOURI (BB-63). - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
© Photo : Public domain/U.S. Navy / Gunner's mates inspect linked belts of Mark 149 Mod 2 20mm ammunition before loading it into the magazine of a Mark 16 Phalanx close-in weapons system aboard the battleship USS MISSOURI (BB-63)
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A bipartisan group of US lawmakers sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanding that he allow Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range weapons to carry out strikes inside Russian territory.
"We write in our capacity as members of the US House of Representatives to convey our strong support of several urgent requests on behalf of our Ukrainian colleagues: Authorizing the Use of US-Provided Weapons to Strike Strategic Targets within Russian Territory Under Certain Circumstances," US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner and other lawmakers said in the letter.
The Biden administration has repeatedly said since the start of Russia's special military operation that it discourages Ukraine from carrying out strikes on Russian territory and restricts Kiev from using US-supplied weapons for such strikes.
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2024
Military
High-Dollar US Military Equipment Not Performing Well in Ukraine - Blackwater Founder
Yesterday, 18:09 GMT
However, the US lawmakers claim in the letter that this policy from the Biden administration is holding back Ukraine’s ability to use US-supplied weapons to push back Russian forces making advances near the city of Kharkiv.
The lawmakers also urged the Defense Department to train more Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.
The West has recently been increasingly discussing direct intervention in the Ukrainian conflict. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French military might be sent to Ukraine, while British Foreign Minister David Cameron said that it was acceptable for the Ukrainian army to strike Russian territory with British missiles.
Военные США во время учений на авиабазе Михаила Когэлничану, Румыния - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
World
Chairman of Joint Chiefs Says No Plans at Present to Deploy US Trainers Into Ukraine
20 May, 17:37 GMT
The Kremlin called what is happening an unprecedented round of escalation of tension that requires special attention and measures. According to presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov, the Europeans see that the situation is changing rapidly and is fraught with a complete collapse for Ukraine, so they deliberately escalate the situation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала