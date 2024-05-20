https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/chairman-of-joint-chiefs-says-no-plans-at-present-to-deploy-us-trainers-into-ukraine-1118548540.html

Chairman of Joint Chiefs Says No Plans at Present to Deploy US Trainers Into Ukraine

The United States has no plans at present to deploy US trainers into Ukraine, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown said on Monday.

"Right now there are no plans to bring US trainers into Ukraine," Brown said alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with US allies.Gen. Brown, Jr. also noted that he is confident Ukraine has not used US-supplied ATACMS missiles to attack the territory of Russia.

