Chairman of Joint Chiefs Says No Plans at Present to Deploy US Trainers Into Ukraine
Sputnik International
The United States has no plans at present to deploy US trainers into Ukraine, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown said on Monday.
"Right now there are no plans to bring US trainers into Ukraine," Brown said alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with US allies.Gen. Brown, Jr. also noted that he is confident Ukraine has not used US-supplied ATACMS missiles to attack the territory of Russia.
Chairman of Joint Chiefs Says No Plans at Present to Deploy US Trainers Into Ukraine

17:37 GMT 20.05.2024
Военные США во время учений на авиабазе Михаила Kogălniceanu, Румыния
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has no plans at present to deploy US trainers into Ukraine, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown said on Monday.
"Right now there are no plans to bring US trainers into Ukraine," Brown said alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with US allies.
Gen. Brown, Jr. also noted that he is confident Ukraine has not used US-supplied ATACMS missiles to attack the territory of Russia.

"I am confident the ATACMS that we have provided have not been used in Russia, they have been used for targets in Ukraine," he said during the press briefing.

