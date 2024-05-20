https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/chairman-of-joint-chiefs-says-no-plans-at-present-to-deploy-us-trainers-into-ukraine-1118548540.html
Chairman of Joint Chiefs Says No Plans at Present to Deploy US Trainers Into Ukraine
Chairman of Joint Chiefs Says No Plans at Present to Deploy US Trainers Into Ukraine
Sputnik International
The United States has no plans at present to deploy US trainers into Ukraine, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown said on Monday.
2024-05-20T17:37+0000
2024-05-20T17:37+0000
2024-05-20T17:37+0000
world
us
ukraine
russia
army tactical missile system (atacms)
ukraine crisis
us military aid
military aid
foreign military aid
lloyd austin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117103032_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_010dec2bde3f2cbb317e62f551e64b4a.jpg
"Right now there are no plans to bring US trainers into Ukraine," Brown said alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with US allies.Gen. Brown, Jr. also noted that he is confident Ukraine has not used US-supplied ATACMS missiles to attack the territory of Russia.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117103032_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6bdb294438225ecaa0a73d75c758516.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
Chairman of Joint Chiefs Says No Plans at Present to Deploy US Trainers Into Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has no plans at present to deploy US trainers into Ukraine, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown said on Monday.