'We Have no Business Being in Ukraine', GOP Congressman Paul Gosar Says

The United States should not be sending weapon systems, ammunition or taxpayer dollars to fund or prolong a war in Ukraine, we have no business being in," Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik.
The United States should not be sending weapon systems, ammunition or taxpayer dollars to fund or prolong a war in Ukraine, we have no business being in,” Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik. His remarks come in response to Sputnik's request to comment on the letter written by a bipartisan group of US lawmakers sent to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asking that Ukraine be allowed to use American-supplied long-range weapons for strikes inside of Russian territory."We write in our capacity as members of the US House of Representatives to convey our strong support of several urgent requests on behalf of our Ukrainian colleagues: Authorizing the Use of US-Provided Weapons to Strike Strategic Targets within Russian Territory Under Certain Circumstances," US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner and other lawmakers said in the letter.The lawmakers also urged the Defense Department to train more Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.The West has recently been increasingly discussing direct intervention in the Ukrainian conflict. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French military might be sent to Ukraine, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that it was acceptable for the Ukrainian army to strike Russian territory with British missiles.Russia has described such rhetoric as unprecedented round of escalation of tension that requires special attention and measures. The Europeans see that the situation is changing rapidly and is fraught with a complete collapse for Ukraine, so they deliberately escalate the situation, the Kremlin said.
13:52 GMT 22.05.2024 (Updated: 14:06 GMT 22.05.2024)
Exclusive
Earlier, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanding that he allow Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range weapons to carry out strikes inside Russian territory.
The United States should not be sending weapon systems, ammunition or taxpayer dollars to fund or prolong a war in Ukraine, we have no business being in," Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik.
His remarks come in response to Sputnik's request to comment on the letter written by a bipartisan group of US lawmakers sent to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asking that Ukraine be allowed to use American-supplied long-range weapons for strikes inside of Russian territory.
"We write in our capacity as members of the US House of Representatives to convey our strong support of several urgent requests on behalf of our Ukrainian colleagues: Authorizing the Use of US-Provided Weapons to Strike Strategic Targets within Russian Territory Under Certain Circumstances," US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner and other lawmakers said in the letter.
The lawmakers also urged the Defense Department to train more Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.
The West has recently been increasingly discussing direct intervention in the Ukrainian conflict. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French military might be sent to Ukraine, and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that it was acceptable for the Ukrainian army to strike Russian territory with British missiles.
Russia has described such rhetoric as unprecedented round of escalation of tension that requires special attention and measures. The Europeans see that the situation is changing rapidly and is fraught with a complete collapse for Ukraine, so they deliberately escalate the situation, the Kremlin said.
