International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/first-f-16-fighters-may-arrive-in-ukraine-within-weeks---reports-1118392174.html
First F-16 Fighters May Arrive in Ukraine Within Weeks - Reports
First F-16 Fighters May Arrive in Ukraine Within Weeks - Reports
Sputnik International
The first F-16 fighter jets are expected to be supplied to Ukraine in just a few weeks, UK newspaper The Standard reported, citing a high-ranking military source.
2024-05-12T04:47+0000
2024-05-12T04:47+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
f-16
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114791738_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_332887d1422a2c62259130dd1e564b34.jpg
The fighters should be delivered to Ukraine by June or July, the report said on Saturday, adding that the source did not specify from which countries these jets would arrive. The Netherlands and Denmark were among the first countries to agree to supply F-16s to Ukraine. The White House later confirmed that Kiev would receive the US-made jets from third countries once Ukrainian pilots complete the training to fly them. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Hague planned to deliver the first batch of F-16s to Ukraine in 2024, although the ministry announced in early January that the delivery would be delayed by up to six months.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that Russia would start hunting down Ukrainian F-16s as soon as they begin arriving. He stressed that Russian air defense systems will need only about “20 days of work” to destroy the first batch of these jets supplied to Kiev regime.Vladimir Putin had a conversation with Russian military pilots in March and stressed that F-16 would change nothing for Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russian-air-defenses-one-of-the-most-robust-and-integrated-in-the-world--ex-us-air-force-officer-1118145221.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114791738_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12e0f95d5de2cb0eb36d54d96d78dac1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, f-16, ukrainian pilots
ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, f-16, ukrainian pilots

First F-16 Fighters May Arrive in Ukraine Within Weeks - Reports

04:47 GMT 12.05.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisA Portuguese Air Force F- 16 military fighter jet and a Romanian Air Force F- 16 military fighter jet participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission
A Portuguese Air Force F- 16 military fighter jet and a Romanian Air Force F- 16 military fighter jet participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first F-16 fighter jets are expected to be supplied to Ukraine in just a few weeks, UK newspaper The Standard reported, citing a high-ranking military source.
The fighters should be delivered to Ukraine by June or July, the report said on Saturday, adding that the source did not specify from which countries these jets would arrive.
The Netherlands and Denmark were among the first countries to agree to supply F-16s to Ukraine. The White House later confirmed that Kiev would receive the US-made jets from third countries once Ukrainian pilots complete the training to fly them. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Hague planned to deliver the first batch of F-16s to Ukraine in 2024, although the ministry announced in early January that the delivery would be delayed by up to six months.
Russian air defenses - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
Military
Russian Air Defenses ‘One of the Most Robust and Integrated’ in the World – Ex-US Air Force Officer
27 April, 14:22 GMT
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that Russia would start hunting down Ukrainian F-16s as soon as they begin arriving. He stressed that Russian air defense systems will need only about “20 days of work” to destroy the first batch of these jets supplied to Kiev regime.
Vladimir Putin had a conversation with Russian military pilots in March and stressed that F-16 would change nothing for Kiev.
“If they supply F-16s... I think, and you understand this better than anyone else..., this will not change the situation on the battlefield,” Putin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала