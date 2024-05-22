https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/zelenskys-official-term-ends-is-the-us-tied-to-an-african-coup-attempt-1118574027.html
Zelensky’s Official Term Ends; Is the US Tied to an African Coup Attempt?
President Zelensky is now facing a crisis of legitimacy as his official term in office has ended.
KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the installation of a US puppet regional leader in Taiwan.Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discusses President Zelensky now facing a crisis of legitimacy as his official time in office has ended.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Russia-China strategic alliance.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss Biden's opposition to the ICC case against Bibi Netanyahu and the abortion legislation in Nevada.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss whether the US is involved in a coup attempt in Africa.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a Black Alliance for Peace member, and an editor of the Black Agenda Review, discusses US moves to invade Haiti.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author, joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and the so-called peace talks in Switzerland.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the Julian Assange persecution and war-related attacks on free speech.
Zelensky’s Official Term Ends; Is the US Tied to an African Coup Attempt?
04:17 GMT 22.05.2024
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
