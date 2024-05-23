EU Owning Nuclear Weapon 'Unrealistic' - German Chancellor

International
BREAKING: UN General Assembly Adopts Controversial Resolution on Srebrenica Events
The European Union will not have its own nuclear weapon, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
In April, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a common EU defense strategy, of which French nuclear weapons were a key element, would build the security guarantees for Europe, as well as neighborly relations with Russia. "To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic," Scholz told the Economist.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will not have its own nuclear weapon, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
In April, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a common EU defense strategy, of which French nuclear weapons were a key element, would build the security guarantees for Europe, as well as neighborly relations with Russia.
"To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic," Scholz told the Economist.
