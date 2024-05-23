https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/eu-owning-nuclear-weapon-unrealistic---german-chancellor-1118602825.html
The European Union will not have its own nuclear weapon, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
In April, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a common EU defense strategy, of which French nuclear weapons were a key element, would build the security guarantees for Europe, as well as neighborly relations with Russia. "To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic," Scholz told the Economist.
"To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic," Scholz told the Economist.