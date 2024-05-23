https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/eu-owning-nuclear-weapon-unrealistic---german-chancellor-1118602825.html

EU Owning Nuclear Weapon 'Unrealistic' - German Chancellor

EU Owning Nuclear Weapon 'Unrealistic' - German Chancellor

Sputnik International

The European Union will not have its own nuclear weapon, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

2024-05-23T15:24+0000

2024-05-23T15:24+0000

2024-05-23T15:24+0000

world

europe

olaf scholz

emmanuel macron

france

russia

european union (eu)

nuclear weapons

nuclear warheads

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117089119_0:113:2216:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_174bb3300113f3eef9df11c29b94a0f7.jpg

In April, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a common EU defense strategy, of which French nuclear weapons were a key element, would build the security guarantees for Europe, as well as neighborly relations with Russia. "To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic," Scholz told the Economist.

france

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear weapons, nukes in europe, neclear weapons in eu, does eu have nuclear weapons