France Conducts Test Launch of Updated Supersonic ASMPA Missile - Defense Minister

France conducted the first test launch of an updated supersonic air-to-ground ASMPA missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.

"Operation Durandal: a Rafale fighter of the strategic air forces has just successfully carried out the first flight test firing of an updated ASMPA supersonic nuclear missile, without an on-board payload," Lecornu said on X.

