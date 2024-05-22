https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/france-conducts-test-launch-of-updated-supersonic-asmpa-missile---defense-minister-1118587612.html
France Conducts Test Launch of Updated Supersonic ASMPA Missile - Defense Minister
France Conducts Test Launch of Updated Supersonic ASMPA Missile - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
France conducted the first test launch of an updated supersonic air-to-ground ASMPA missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.
2024-05-22T16:03+0000
2024-05-22T16:03+0000
2024-05-22T16:03+0000
military
france
sebastien lecornu
supersonic missile
defense ministry
air force
nuclear missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118587698_0:0:2648:1491_1920x0_80_0_0_084f6525a4c655fa500ff022a753f49f.jpg
"Operation Durandal: a Rafale fighter of the strategic air forces has just successfully carried out the first flight test firing of an updated ASMPA supersonic nuclear missile, without an on-board payload," Lecornu said on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/russias-not-bluffing-tactical-nuke-drills-are-deafening-warning-to-nato-to-stay-out-of-ukraine-1118294192.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118587698_175:0:2648:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_00886ec03864fe43e74ac7eb92c9bc62.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
french military capabilities, french nuclear weapons, french nukes, does france have nukes, countries with nuclear weapons, french defense minister sebastien lecornu, lecornu on ukraine
french military capabilities, french nuclear weapons, french nukes, does france have nukes, countries with nuclear weapons, french defense minister sebastien lecornu, lecornu on ukraine
France Conducts Test Launch of Updated Supersonic ASMPA Missile - Defense Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France conducted the first test launch of an updated supersonic air-to-ground ASMPA missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.
"Operation Durandal: a Rafale fighter of the strategic air forces
has just successfully carried out the first flight test firing of an updated ASMPA supersonic nuclear missile
, without an on-board payload," Lecornu
said on X.