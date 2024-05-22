International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/france-conducts-test-launch-of-updated-supersonic-asmpa-missile---defense-minister-1118587612.html
France Conducts Test Launch of Updated Supersonic ASMPA Missile - Defense Minister
France Conducts Test Launch of Updated Supersonic ASMPA Missile - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
France conducted the first test launch of an updated supersonic air-to-ground ASMPA missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.
2024-05-22T16:03+0000
2024-05-22T16:03+0000
military
france
sebastien lecornu
supersonic missile
defense ministry
air force
nuclear missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118587698_0:0:2648:1491_1920x0_80_0_0_084f6525a4c655fa500ff022a753f49f.jpg
"Operation Durandal: a Rafale fighter of the strategic air forces has just successfully carried out the first flight test firing of an updated ASMPA supersonic nuclear missile, without an on-board payload," Lecornu said on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/russias-not-bluffing-tactical-nuke-drills-are-deafening-warning-to-nato-to-stay-out-of-ukraine-1118294192.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118587698_175:0:2648:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_00886ec03864fe43e74ac7eb92c9bc62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french military capabilities, french nuclear weapons, french nukes, does france have nukes, countries with nuclear weapons, french defense minister sebastien lecornu, lecornu on ukraine
french military capabilities, french nuclear weapons, french nukes, does france have nukes, countries with nuclear weapons, french defense minister sebastien lecornu, lecornu on ukraine

France Conducts Test Launch of Updated Supersonic ASMPA Missile - Defense Minister

16:03 GMT 22.05.2024
© Sputnik / Ildus GilyazutdinovA Moskit supersonic anti-ship missile
A Moskit supersonic anti-ship missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
© Sputnik / Ildus Gilyazutdinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France conducted the first test launch of an updated supersonic air-to-ground ASMPA missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.
"Operation Durandal: a Rafale fighter of the strategic air forces has just successfully carried out the first flight test firing of an updated ASMPA supersonic nuclear missile, without an on-board payload," Lecornu said on X.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the State Centre for Deployment and Retraining of Flight Personnel of the Russian Defence Ministry in Torzhok, Tver region, Russia. Hero of Russia, head of aerial weapons training and tactical training of the centre, Alexander Karamyshev, is on the left. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2024
Analysis
‘Russia’s Not Bluffing’: Tactical Nuke Drills are Deafening Warning to NATO to Stay Out of Ukraine
6 May, 17:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала