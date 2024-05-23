https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/israel-allegedly-abandoned-major-invasion-of-rafah-in-favor-of-targeted-raids---reports-1118592262.html

Israel Allegedly Abandoned Major Invasion of Rafah in Favor of Targeted Raids - Reports

Israel Allegedly Abandoned Major Invasion of Rafah in Favor of Targeted Raids - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel has allegedly abandoned its plans for a major invasion of Rafah in the Gaza Strip in favor of targeted incursions after talks with the US, The Telegraph has reported.

2024-05-23T02:15+0000

2024-05-23T02:15+0000

2024-05-23T02:15+0000

world

israel

rafah

hamas

gaza strip

benjamin netanyahu

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118461490_0:244:3072:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c14f2038f51ba2a2a49273f90e311a.jpg

The report cited the official as saying on Wednesday that Israel had taken concerns of the US into account, which had for weeks warned Israel against full-scale operation in Rafah. Last week, Sullivan traveled to the Middle East and visited Saudi Arabia and Israel, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Israeli leadership. Earlier in May, the Pentagon confirmed media reports that the Biden administration halted deliveries of 1800 2000-pound bombs and 1700 500-pound bombs to Israel after the country began its allegedly limited military operation in Rafah while making public its plans to proceed with a major ground operation. In early May, US President Joe Biden said during an interview with CNN that Washington would not supply weapons to Israel if the Jewish state's military went into Rafah. In the early hours of May 7, the Israel Defense Forces launched what it called a counterterrorist operation in the east of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the border crossing with Egypt. Later that week, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation. Israeli authorities say the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,600 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/sullivan-to-visit-saudi-arabia-on-saturday-amid-tensions-in-rafah-1118512397.html

israel

rafah

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rafah in the gaza strip, rafah israel operation, israel raided rafah,