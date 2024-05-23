https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/russian-ambassador-warns-us-against-reckless-calls-for-ukrainian-aggression-1118596599.html

Russian Ambassador Warns US Against Reckless Calls for Ukrainian Aggression

Calls by politicians of the United States to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons against the territory of Russia are "reckless" and threaten to drag Washington into the conflict, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said.

"Such provocative statements are extremely dangerous and reckless. The calls by the Russophobes mean only one thing - further dragging the US into the Ukraine conflict on the side of the agonizing [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime," Antonov said in a statement shared by the Russian Embassy on Wednesday. Antonov said "the Kiev regime has long abandoned asking permission from its Western masters for war against civilian facilities on Russian territory." "Barbaric raids with the use of lethal products of NATO's defense industry are carried out across our country on an almost regular basis," the ambassador added. Washington reacts with "hysteria" to the successes of the Russian military, while Kiev's main goal is to provoke a confrontation between Russia and NATO, Antonov said. "Politicians and lawmakers continue to test our patience. Every day we hear new proposals to expand military aid to the Kiev junta," the statement read. "It is clear that Kiev aims to provoke the US and other NATO countries into rash actions and achieve a head-on collision between Russia and the bloc's members. This is how the ideas of using American long-range systems against Russian civilians, primarily women, children and the elderly, should be viewed. The push by Western states to shoot down Russian armed forces' aircraft should be added here," the ambassador added.

