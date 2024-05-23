https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/slovak-prime-minister-in-serious-but-stable-condition---hospital-1118599794.html

Slovak Prime Minister in Serious But Stable Condition - Hospital

Slovak Prime Minister in Serious But Stable Condition - Hospital

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition remains serious but stable, according to the latest update on his health issued by the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital, which treats the politician who survived an assassination attempt, on Thursday.

2024-05-23T12:04+0000

2024-05-23T12:04+0000

2024-05-23T12:04+0000

world

slovak pm fico assassination attempt

robert fico

slovakia

assassination

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117452047_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_429c734a82a99db7556ff0b5669c013f.jpg

"Statement on the current health condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The patient's condition remains serious but stable," the hospital in the central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica said on social media. Last Wednesday, Fico, 59, was shot after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital in a life-threatening condition where he underwent several surgeries. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry expressed the belief that the attack was politically motivated, as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/slovakia-investigating-ficos-health-data-leak-after-assassination-attempt-1118585360.html

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

slovak prime minister, robert fico's condition, assassination attempt