https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/slovak-prime-minister-in-serious-but-stable-condition---hospital-1118599794.html
Slovak Prime Minister in Serious But Stable Condition - Hospital
Slovak Prime Minister in Serious But Stable Condition - Hospital
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition remains serious but stable, according to the latest update on his health issued by the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital, which treats the politician who survived an assassination attempt, on Thursday.
2024-05-23T12:04+0000
2024-05-23T12:04+0000
2024-05-23T12:04+0000
world
slovak pm fico assassination attempt
robert fico
slovakia
assassination
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117452047_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_429c734a82a99db7556ff0b5669c013f.jpg
"Statement on the current health condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The patient's condition remains serious but stable," the hospital in the central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica said on social media. Last Wednesday, Fico, 59, was shot after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital in a life-threatening condition where he underwent several surgeries. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry expressed the belief that the attack was politically motivated, as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/slovakia-investigating-ficos-health-data-leak-after-assassination-attempt-1118585360.html
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117452047_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8cf66e22a2b8d1b5543a40758cbcd2f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
slovak prime minister, robert fico's condition, assassination attempt
slovak prime minister, robert fico's condition, assassination attempt
Slovak Prime Minister in Serious But Stable Condition - Hospital
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition remains serious but stable, according to the latest update on his health issued by the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital, which treats the politician who survived an assassination attempt, on Thursday.
"Statement on the current health condition of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The patient's condition remains serious but stable," the hospital in the central Slovak town of Banska Bystrica said on social media.
Last Wednesday, Fico, 59, was shot after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital in a life-threatening condition where he underwent several surgeries. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder
. The Slovak Interior Ministry expressed the belief that the attack was politically motivated, as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.