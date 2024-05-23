https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/us-eu-negotiating-possible-transfer-of-control-over-rafah-crossing-to-eu-mission---reports-1118596793.html

US, EU Negotiating Possible Transfer of Control Over Rafah Crossing to EU Mission - Reports

US President Joe Biden’s administration and a European Union organization have been negotiating a possible transfer of control over the Rafah border crossing management to an EU mission amid Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip city, the Politico online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Egyptian officials were cited as saying that they wanted the return of Gazans who earlier ran the border crossing, while Israel argued that those who previously managed the crossing included members of Palestinian movement Hamas, saying that a new group should be formed, the newspaper reported. The United States has suggested involving a neutral third party - the European Union Border Assistance Mission to the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) - to take control of the border crossing, the report said. EUBAM Rafah has previously operated at the Gaza border, but suspended its work after Hamas took power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, the report also said. If Israeli officials and the European organization involved in the talks agree to launch the EUBAM mission on the Gaza border crossing with Egypt, it could open within the next few weeks, the report added. Meanwhile, the Israeli military cabinet has instructed its negotiating team to continue talks with Hamas on the release of hostages, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing the Israeli prime minister’s office. In the early hours of May 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched what it called a counterterrorist operation in the east of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Later that week, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation. Israeli authorities say the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,600 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

