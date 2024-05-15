International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/eu-urges-israel-to-end-its-military-operation-in-rafah---high-representative-1118446953.html
EU Urges Israel to End Its Military Operation in Rafah - High Representative
EU Urges Israel to End Its Military Operation in Rafah - High Representative
Sputnik International
The European Union is urging Israel to end its operation in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
2024-05-15T11:45+0000
2024-05-15T11:45+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
josep borrell
israel
rafah
gaza strip
european union (eu)
hamas
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082654442_0:0:2972:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_ea3104e778c2350a6ea453953d2e7926.jpg
"The European Union urges Israel to end its military operation in Rafah immediately. This operation is further disrupting the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and is leading to more internal displacement, exposure to famine and human suffering," the statement said. The EU is also calling on Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing point. The ongoing Israeli operation in Rafah, southern Gaza, will lead to complications for the further development of EU-Israeli relations, Borrell noted."The European Union is calling on Israel to refrain from further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and reopen the crossing point of Rafah. Should Israel continue its military operation in Rafah, it would inevitably put a heavy strain on the EU’s relationship with Israel," Borrel said in a statement, published on the EU External Action website.The EU calls on the Jewish state to immediately cease its operation in Rafah and urges both Israel and Hamas to "redouble their efforts" to negotiate a truce and hostage release, the diplomat saidLast week, European Council President Charles Michel urged Israel not to carry out a military operation in Rafah and called it unacceptable to force civilians to evacuate the city to unsafe areas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/us-army-intel-staffer-quits-haunted-by-bidens-gaza-policy-1118420783.html
israel
rafah
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082654442_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c7e57daf45179d78e4954ca596c10c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah

EU Urges Israel to End Its Military Operation in Rafah - High Representative

11:45 GMT 15.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / SAID KHATIBA picture taken in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 17, 2021, shows an explosion following an airstrike by Israel. - The Israeli military said it had conducted airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack from the Palestinian enclave, in the second such exchange in as many days. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
A picture taken in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 17, 2021, shows an explosion following an airstrike by Israel. - The Israeli military said it had conducted airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack from the Palestinian enclave, in the second such exchange in as many days. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / SAID KHATIB
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is urging Israel to end its operation in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
"The European Union urges Israel to end its military operation in Rafah immediately. This operation is further disrupting the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and is leading to more internal displacement, exposure to famine and human suffering," the statement said.
The EU is also calling on Israel to reopen the Rafah crossing point.

"The European Union is calling on Israel to refrain from further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and reopen the crossing point of Rafah. Should Israel continue its military operation in Rafah, it would inevitably put a heavy strain on the EU’s relationship with Israel. Under International Humanitarian Law, Israel must allow and facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians," the statement said.

The ongoing Israeli operation in Rafah, southern Gaza, will lead to complications for the further development of EU-Israeli relations, Borrell noted.
Palestinians check the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip on May 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2024
World
US Army Intel Staffer Quits, 'Haunted' by Biden’s Gaza Policy
Yesterday, 09:45 GMT
"The European Union is calling on Israel to refrain from further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and reopen the crossing point of Rafah. Should Israel continue its military operation in Rafah, it would inevitably put a heavy strain on the EU’s relationship with Israel," Borrel said in a statement, published on the EU External Action website.
The EU calls on the Jewish state to immediately cease its operation in Rafah and urges both Israel and Hamas to "redouble their efforts" to negotiate a truce and hostage release, the diplomat said
Last week, European Council President Charles Michel urged Israel not to carry out a military operation in Rafah and called it unacceptable to force civilians to evacuate the city to unsafe areas.

Last week, the Israeli army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Israeli authorities say the operation is aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On Friday, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation in Rafah.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала