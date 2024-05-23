https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/venezuela-hopes-to-join-brics-in-2024---vice-president-delcy-rodriguez-1118596940.html
Venezuela Hopes to Join BRICS in 2024 - Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Sputnik International
Venezuela hopes to join the BRICS association in 2024, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.
Venezuela announced its desire to become a full member of BRICS in 2023. The country's President Nicolas Maduro said in March 2024 that the country expects to join the organization at a summit in Russia in October 2024. Later, in mid-April, the country's ambassador to Moscow, Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez, said Venezuela had high hopes for the BRICS summit in October in the Russian city of Kazan in the context of its intention to join the association.
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela hopes to join the BRICS association in 2024, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.
BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
“Venezuela hopes to officially join BRICS this year because this is the road of a new world, a world without hegemonism, a world built on respect for international law,” Rodriguez said.
Her statement was broadcast by VTV.
Venezuela announced its desire to become a full member of BRICS
in 2023. The country's President Nicolas Maduro said in March 2024 that the country expects to join the organization at a summit in Russia in October 2024.
Later, in mid-April, the country's ambassador to Moscow, Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez, said Venezuela had high hopes for the BRICS summit in October in the Russian city of Kazan in the context of its intention to join the association.