https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/cia-weaponization-of-human-rights-blinken-pushes-kiev-strikes-in-russia-1118608508.html

CIA Weaponization of Human Rights; Blinken Pushes Kiev Strikes in Russia

CIA Weaponization of Human Rights; Blinken Pushes Kiev Strikes in Russia

Sputnik International

US neocons use Ukraine as a political and military tool against Russia as propaganda keeps American citizens in the dark.

2024-05-24T04:15+0000

2024-05-24T04:15+0000

2024-05-24T10:41+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

taiwan

icc

iran

joe biden

haiti

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/18/1118608351_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ca5c94ea15c021e02797c6eb9011f6e7.png

CIA Weaponization of Human Rights; Beijing Drills Near Taiwan; Blinken Pushes Kiev Strikes in Russia Sputnik International US neocons use Ukraine as a political and military tool against Russia as propaganda keeps American citizens in the dark.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Russian advances in Ukraine, Secretary Blinken's push for deep strikes inside of Russia, and attempts to find a peaceful resolution to the Middle East conflict.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the potential for expanding hostilities in the Middle East.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss calls to recognize a Palestinian state and the persecution of Julian Assange.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the US using Ukraine as a proxy and the power of propaganda to keep the American people in the dark.Dawit Haile, director of Political and Diplomatic Relations at the Embassy of Eritrea, joins us to discuss the celebration of Eritrean Independence Day.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Beijing's response to Taiwan's secessionist moves by the new president.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Kenyan police arriving in Haiti as US proxy warriors.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss domestic pushback against the US war machine and the US moves to invade Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

taiwan

iran

haiti

eritrea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, us proxy wars, will china invade taiwan, haiti independence, julian assange latest