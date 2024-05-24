https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/putin-will-discuss-with-lukashenko-security-issues-tactical-nuclear-drills-1118608988.html
Putin Will Discuss With Lukashenko Security Issues, Tactical Nuclear Drills
Russian President Putin announced he plans to discuss with Lukashenko security issues and the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
"A lot [in the Russia-Belarus relationship] has been done by our colleagues [Russian and Belarusian government officials] recently with our direct participation and support. Today and tomorrow, we will discuss all this, including security issues, to which you pay significant attention. There is also a lot to talk about here. Everything is stable and going well with us," Putin told a meeting with Lukashenko taking place at Minsk Airport. The Russian president added that they plan to discuss the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. Putin thanked Lukashenko for "the opportunity to arrive in the evening, talk informally and chat." Putin added that almost all areas of cooperation with Minsk were discussed, including cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, and security issues. The Russian leader said some government officials will come to participate in the talks in Minsk on Friday, while those who will not come sent their greetings and wished prosperity to Belarus. "We have a very big agenda. I am glad I had a chance to come today," Putin said.
MINSK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he plans to discuss with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, during his visit to Minsk security issues and the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
"A lot [in the Russia-Belarus relationship] has been done by our colleagues [Russian and Belarusian government officials] recently with our direct participation and support. Today and tomorrow, we will discuss all this, including security issues, to which you pay significant attention. There is also a lot to talk about here. Everything is stable and going well with us," Putin told a meeting with Lukashenko taking place at Minsk Airport.
The Russian president added that they plan to discuss the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
.
"We will talk about the second phase of the exercises. It is related to the direct participation of our Belarusian friends and colleagues in the military area in these events," Putin said.
Putin thanked Lukashenko for "the opportunity to arrive in the evening, talk informally and chat."
"After I had such a meeting with members of the government after talks with our Arab friends, we were just talking about my visit to you," the Russian president said.
Putin added that almost all areas of cooperation with Minsk were discussed, including cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, and security issues. The Russian leader said some government officials will come to participate in the talks in Minsk on Friday, while those who will not come sent their greetings and wished prosperity to Belarus.
"We have a very big agenda. I am glad I had a chance to come today," Putin said.