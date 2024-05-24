https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/putin-will-discuss-with-lukashenko-security-issues-tactical-nuclear-drills-1118608988.html

Putin Will Discuss With Lukashenko Security Issues, Tactical Nuclear Drills

Putin Will Discuss With Lukashenko Security Issues, Tactical Nuclear Drills

Sputnik International

Russian President Putin announced he plans to discuss with Lukashenko security issues and the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

2024-05-24T01:41+0000

2024-05-24T01:41+0000

2024-05-24T01:41+0000

world

vladimir putin

alexander lukashenko

belarus

russia

drill

military drill

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116461677_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9249512682c4908758b46397442c38ef.jpg

"A lot [in the Russia-Belarus relationship] has been done by our colleagues [Russian and Belarusian government officials] recently with our direct participation and support. Today and tomorrow, we will discuss all this, including security issues, to which you pay significant attention. There is also a lot to talk about here. Everything is stable and going well with us," Putin told a meeting with Lukashenko taking place at Minsk Airport. The Russian president added that they plan to discuss the participation of Belarus in the upcoming exercises on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. Putin thanked Lukashenko for "the opportunity to arrive in the evening, talk informally and chat." Putin added that almost all areas of cooperation with Minsk were discussed, including cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, and security issues. The Russian leader said some government officials will come to participate in the talks in Minsk on Friday, while those who will not come sent their greetings and wished prosperity to Belarus. "We have a very big agenda. I am glad I had a chance to come today," Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/russia-to-conduct-military-drills-to-test-tactical-nuclear-weapons-in-due-timeframe---kremlin-1118542940.html

belarus

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president putin, russian use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, russian belarussian tactical nuclear drills, russian nuclear test