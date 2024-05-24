https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/sy-hersh-us-diplomacy-needed-to-avoid-ukraines-overwhelming-defeat-1118609945.html

Sy Hersh: US Diplomacy Needed to Avoid Ukraine’s ‘Overwhelming’ Defeat

US diplomatic efforts could have resolved the Ukrainian conflict that Americans and their allies are now unable to win, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said.

"America, in the years Biden has been in office, has spent $175 billion to fight a war that cannot and will not be won. It will only be resolved by diplomacy—if rationality prevails in Kiev and Washington," Hersh wrote in a Substack article. In addition, Hersh, citing a longtime senior US official said that the US intelligence community has been concerned about Biden’s views on Putin and Russia, which date back to his time serving in the Senate. However, some within the American intelligence community believe that the United States bears its own share of responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine, Hersh added.

