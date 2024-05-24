International
US Launching Comprehensive Review of Bilateral Cooperation With Georgia
The US is launching a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation with Georgia over the passing of a "foreign influence" law in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"I am also launching today a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the US and Georgia. It remains our hope that Georgia’s leaders will reconsider the draft law and take steps to move forward with their nation’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. As we review the relationship between our two countries, we will take into account Georgia’s actions in deciding our own," Blinken said.Additionally, the US is implementing a visa restriction policy on Georgian officials, and their families, who are responsible for facilitating passage of a foreign agents law that could derail the country's path to join the EU, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.On Saturday, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the foreign agents bill that had been adopted by the country's parliament last Tuesday. The parliament needs a simple majority to override the veto.
US Launching Comprehensive Review of Bilateral Cooperation With Georgia

01:59 GMT 24.05.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US is launching a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation with Georgia over the passing of a "foreign influence" law in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"I am also launching today a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the US and Georgia. It remains our hope that Georgia’s leaders will reconsider the draft law and take steps to move forward with their nation’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. As we review the relationship between our two countries, we will take into account Georgia’s actions in deciding our own," Blinken said.
Additionally, the US is implementing a visa restriction policy on Georgian officials, and their families, who are responsible for facilitating passage of a foreign agents law that could derail the country's path to join the EU, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.

"In response to these actions, the Department of State is implementing a new visa restriction policy for Georgia that will apply to individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members," Blinken said.

On Saturday, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the foreign agents bill that had been adopted by the country's parliament last Tuesday. The parliament needs a simple majority to override the veto.
