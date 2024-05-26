https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/new-zealand-spends-113-million-to-use-us-military-satellites---reports-1118641080.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand has spent $113 million since 2012 to help build and use the US military's satellite network, with an annual operating fee of about $1 million, the RNZ broadcaster has reported, citing government documents.
In 2012, New Zealand spent $83 million to gain access to a network of 10 satellites built by Boeing and managed by the US Department of Defense, which it has used for 12 years, the report released on Saturday said. New Zealand also said it would allocate $15 million to launch two more satellites to expand the network, the broadcaster reported.
Commenting on the document, the RNZ reported that the New Zealand defense force was looking to expand its moderate space capabilities and is interested in more ground-based space infrastructure at a time of rapid growth for the country's commercial space operators.
The New Zealand Defense Ministry told the broadcaster that its updated Defense Capability Plan
will include all indicative space-related investments up to 2040. The new plan will be presented to the defense minister in June.