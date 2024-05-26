https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/new-zealand-spends-113-million-to-use-us-military-satellites---reports-1118641080.html

New Zealand Spends $113 Million to Use US Military Satellites - Reports

New Zealand Spends $113 Million to Use US Military Satellites - Reports

Sputnik International

New Zealand is paying US for access to a network of 10 satellites built by Boeing and managed by the US Department of Defense.

2024-05-26T10:43+0000

2024-05-26T10:43+0000

2024-05-26T10:43+0000

military

new zealand

us department of defense (dod)

satellite

new satellites

spy satellite

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1a/1118641313_0:541:2049:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_1d050066d84456e85d61c0dbcbc4919f.jpg

In 2012, New Zealand spent $83 million to gain access to a network of 10 satellites built by Boeing and managed by the US Department of Defense, which it has used for 12 years, the report released on Saturday said. New Zealand also said it would allocate $15 million to launch two more satellites to expand the network, the broadcaster reported. Commenting on the document, the RNZ reported that the New Zealand defense force was looking to expand its moderate space capabilities and is interested in more ground-based space infrastructure at a time of rapid growth for the country's commercial space operators. The New Zealand Defense Ministry told the broadcaster that its updated Defense Capability Plan will include all indicative space-related investments up to 2040. The new plan will be presented to the defense minister in June.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/everything-we-know-about-russias-sphera-satellite-internet-and-earth-imaging-program-1118631750.html

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new zealand satellites, new zealand boeing, satellites boeing, military satellites