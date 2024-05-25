https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/nato-cries-wolf-over-finnish-islands-to-hype-russian-threat-narrative-1118632537.html

NATO Cries Wolf Over Finnish Islands to Hype 'Russian Threat' Narrative

The Aland Islands archipelago in the Baltic Sea has been dubbed the “Achilles heel” of NATO's newly-minted member – Finland, Bloomberg reported.

NATO is increasingly crying wolf over an archipelago in the Baltic Sea as part of its “Russian threat” propaganda.The Åland Islands have been dubbed the “Achilles' heel” of the alliance’s newest member — Finland — Bloomberg reported.The self-governing, demilitarised Swedish-speaking region of Finland sits at the crossroads of major trade routes worth an estimated $160 billion annually. Key energy and communication infrastructure, undersea electricity and internet cables are located in the area.But what has NATO stymied is the fact that “Russia is tasked with enforcing an accord that has banned any military presence on its shores for over a century,” the news site pointed out.Now the Nordic country is a NATO member, warmongering hawks see the archipelago as a huge blind spot, “giving Moscow an open field should it ever decide to invade.”The Agreement between the-then Soviet Union and Finland on the Åland Islands was signed in 1940 following the end of the Winter War. The Finnish side pledged “to demilitarise the Åland Islands, not to fortify them, and not to put them at the disposal of the armed forces of foreign states.” A Soviet Consulate was established in Åland's capital, Mariehamn.According to Toveri, the Russian consulate on the Åland Islands needs to be shut down, and Finnish forces must begin training there.The member of parliament for the center-right National Coalition Party added that archipelago is more important to Finland than Gotland Island is to Sweden. As with Gotland, control of Åland is perceived as key to military dominance in Baltic waters.After a recdnt review of the Åland islands’ status, the Finnish government saw no need to make any changes. That stance is backed by recent polls among Åland's residents.Bloomberg acknowledged that shredding any international demilitarization agreements would be a time-consuming feat, and is unlikely to happen, “for now.”Developments around both Gotland and the Åland Islands fit the ongoing "Russia threat" narrative NATO has been pushing — while continuing its eastward expansion.At the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Turkey earlier this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took Finland and Sweden to task for abandoning their longstanding neutrality to join NATO.He said that their decision marked the end of "decades of good neighborliness." Lavrov also warned that Russia would respond by taking additional measures “appropriate to the threats that could appear on the territory of Finland and Sweden.”Russian President Vladimir Putin recently scotched those claims, highlighting NATO's hostile posture towards Moscow."They're trying to intimidate their own population with an imaginary Russian threat. This is an obvious fact," Putin noted in his interview with Tucker Carlson, adding that "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."

