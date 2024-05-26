https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russia-strikes-ukrainian-airport-adapted-for-f-16-jets-blasts-energy-infrastructure-1118640860.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airport Adapted For F-16 Jets, Blasts Energy Infrastructure
Russia conducted a series of strikes on Ukrainian military airfield adjusted for Western F-16 and blasted energy infrastructure.
The Russian Armed Forces hit military and energy infrastructure in the city of Starokonstantinov, the representative of the underground resistance told Sputnik. He added that Moscow struck a military airfield that is currently being prepared for Western F-16 fighter jets.The source added that the Russian military targeted an electrical substation and hit the bull's eye with a "very powerful explosion" being heard, and the city's power was cut off. Ukrainian media also published reports about the number of other blasts there.Earlier in May, media outlets reported that the first batches of F-16 fighter jets would be delivered to Ukraine by June or July. In a conversation with military pilots that took place in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that the supply of F-16s would not change the situation on the battlefield. Nevertheless, Moscow stressed it would treat the jets as nuclear-capable assets due to their dual-purpose nature.
Moscow started to conduct precision strikes on Ukrainian military targets and the power grid in response to a string of terror attacks on Russian land, including the blast on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022.
The Russian Armed Forces hit military and energy infrastructure in the city of Starokonstantinov, the representative of the underground resistance told Sputnik. He added that Moscow struck a military airfield that is currently being prepared for Western F-16 fighter jets.
“One of the strikes was targeted towards military training grounds in Starokonstantinov, where, according to resistance data, foreign military equipment is deployed and drafted Ukrainians are trained to use it. Foreign instructors conduct the training," he explained.
The source added that the Russian military targeted an electrical substation and hit the bull’s eye with a “very powerful explosion" being heard, and the city's power was cut off. Ukrainian media also published reports about the number of other blasts there.
Earlier in May, media outlets reported that the first batches of F-16 fighter jets would be delivered to Ukraine by June or July
. In a conversation with military pilots that took place in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that the supply of F-16s would not change the situation on the battlefield
. Nevertheless, Moscow stressed it would treat the jets as nuclear-capable assets
due to their dual-purpose nature.