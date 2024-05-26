https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russia-strikes-ukrainian-airport-adapted-for-f-16-jets-blasts-energy-infrastructure-1118640860.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airport Adapted For F-16 Jets, Blasts Energy Infrastructure

Russia conducted a series of strikes on Ukrainian military airfield adjusted for Western F-16 and blasted energy infrastructure.

The Russian Armed Forces hit military and energy infrastructure in the city of Starokonstantinov, the representative of the underground resistance told Sputnik. He added that Moscow struck a military airfield that is currently being prepared for Western F-16 fighter jets.The source added that the Russian military targeted an electrical substation and hit the bull’s eye with a “very powerful explosion" being heard, and the city's power was cut off. Ukrainian media also published reports about the number of other blasts there.Earlier in May, media outlets reported that the first batches of F-16 fighter jets would be delivered to Ukraine by June or July. In a conversation with military pilots that took place in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that the supply of F-16s would not change the situation on the battlefield. Nevertheless, Moscow stressed it would treat the jets as nuclear-capable assets due to their dual-purpose nature.

