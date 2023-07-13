https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/putin-ukraine-in-nato-will-create-security-threat-for-russia-wont-increase-own-security-1111856388.html

Putin: Ukraine in NATO Will Create Security Threat for Russia, Won't Increase Own Security

Putin: Ukraine in NATO Will Create Security Threat for Russia, Won't Increase Own Security

In early June, Zelensky said that Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the Vilnius summit. He also said Kiev was disappointed that it... 13.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-13T16:05+0000

2023-07-13T16:05+0000

2023-07-13T16:28+0000

russia

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

nato

nato summit in vilnius

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111857692_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_4c56f2bcd465e5b6a2d0c0154292a68e.jpg

Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO will create a security threat for Russia and will not increase security of Ukraine itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Speaking about Western missiles and tanks supplied to Ukraine, Vladimir Putin noted that they ause damage but do not pose a critical threat in the combat zone.“As for the supply of weapons, various weapons, we see how many hopes were placed on the supply of missiles with a sufficiently long range. Well, yes, they cause damage, but nothing critical happens in the combat zone with the use of missiles. The same goes for foreign-made tanks, infantry fighting vehicles,” Putin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.The president added that 311 pieces of military equipment used by Ukraine has been destroyed since June 4, and at least one third of those were Western-made.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, ukraine, russia, nato, nato summit in vilnius