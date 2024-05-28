International
Democrats Deeply Concerned About Biden Reelection Prospects - Reports
Democrats are deeply concerned about US President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing more than a dozen party leaders and operatives.
They said the gap between what they were willing to publicly and privately say was only growing amid a freak-out over Biden’s consistently poor polling and the real prospect of another Trump presidency. One advisor said they kept a running list of nearly two dozen reasons why Biden could lose the November election as easy reference to show major Democratic donors, while the number of reasons Biden could win were too few to merit a list.
Democrats Deeply Concerned About Biden Reelection Prospects - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Democrats are deeply concerned about US President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing more than a dozen party leaders and operatives.
They said the gap between what they were willing to publicly and privately say was only growing amid a freak-out over Biden’s consistently poor polling and the real prospect of another Trump presidency.
One advisor said they kept a running list of nearly two dozen reasons why Biden could lose the November election as easy reference to show major Democratic donors, while the number of reasons Biden could win were too few to merit a list.
Former President Donald Trump is polling ahead of Biden in most battleground states and raised $25 million more than Biden last month.

