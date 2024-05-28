International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/macron-ukraine-should-be-allowed-to-hit-only-russian-facilities-used-to-shell-it-1118669726.html
Macron: Ukraine Should Be Allowed to Hit Only Russian Facilities Used to Shell It
Macron: Ukraine Should Be Allowed to Hit Only Russian Facilities Used to Shell It
Sputnik International
The French president's comments on Tuesday come after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged member nations to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to target Russian territory.
2024-05-28T17:55+0000
2024-05-28T17:55+0000
world
emmanuel macron
olaf scholz
ukraine
russia
russian federation
ukraine crisis
foreign aid
foreign military aid
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118669563_0:0:3140:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_156d3dfce5937fb9b4a1e55b2e9ef887.jpg
"We should allow Ukraine to destroy military facilities on the territory of Russia, where shelling is taking place, but we should not allow [Ukraine] to hit other military or civilian objects on its territory," French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian military facilities is not an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Macron also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/macron-denies-france-waging-war-against-russia-1118293536.html
ukraine
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118669563_409:0:3140:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee9891fb65da48f9db28fd5598784b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

Macron: Ukraine Should Be Allowed to Hit Only Russian Facilities Used to Shell It

17:55 GMT 28.05.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The French president's comments on Tuesday come after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged member nations to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to target Russian territory.
"We should allow Ukraine to destroy military facilities on the territory of Russia, where shelling is taking place, but we should not allow [Ukraine] to hit other military or civilian objects on its territory," French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
France's President Emmanuel Macron. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2024
World
Macron Denies France Waging War Against Russia
6 May, 17:00 GMT
The supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian military facilities is not an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Macron also said.

"We do not want an escalation in Ukraine… But how can we supply Ukraine with weapons and say that you cannot use them for defense? Allowing Ukraine to destroy military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, from where the shelling is conducted, is not an escalation," he added.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала