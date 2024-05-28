Macron: Ukraine Should Be Allowed to Hit Only Russian Facilities Used to Shell It
The French president's comments on Tuesday come after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged member nations to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to target Russian territory.
"We should allow Ukraine to destroy military facilities on the territory of Russia, where shelling is taking place, but we should not allow [Ukraine] to hit other military or civilian objects on its territory," French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian military facilities is not an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Macron also said.
"We do not want an escalation in Ukraine… But how can we supply Ukraine with weapons and say that you cannot use them for defense? Allowing Ukraine to destroy military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, from where the shelling is conducted, is not an escalation," he added.
Western powers, who initially supplied Kiev with weapons for defense, now suggest using them to strike deep into Russia.
Who favors such attacks:
