Macron: Ukraine Should Be Allowed to Hit Only Russian Facilities Used to Shell It

The French president's comments on Tuesday come after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged member nations to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to target Russian territory.

"We should allow Ukraine to destroy military facilities on the territory of Russia, where shelling is taking place, but we should not allow [Ukraine] to hit other military or civilian objects on its territory," French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian military facilities is not an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Macron also said.

