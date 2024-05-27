https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/paris-says-issue-of-sending-military-instructors-to-ukraine-still-under-consideration-1118654446.html

Paris Says Issue of Sending Military Instructors to Ukraine Still Under Consideration

The issue of sending French military instructors to Ukraine is still under consideration, the French Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that he had signed a permit for French instructors to visit training centers in Ukraine, welcoming "France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen." This issue continues to be the subject of work with Ukrainians, in particular, to understand their exact needs, the ministry said, as cited by BFM Business broadcaster.Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out. Some EU countries hastened to dismiss such plans.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had taken notice of Macron's remarks and that some of the countries that participated in the Paris meeting on Ukraine had quite a "wise assessment" of the potential dangers of being involved in a conflict with Russia.

