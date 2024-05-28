https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/putin-highlights-role-of-border-guards-in-protecting-russia-in-address-on-border-guards-day-1118655914.html

Putin Highlights Role of Border Guards in Protecting Russia in Address on Border Guards Day

Putin Highlights Role of Border Guards in Protecting Russia in Address on Border Guards Day

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated veterans and current service members on Border Guards Day, saying that Russian border guards act professionally and selflessly on all Russian borders, protecting the country's sovereignty and national interests.

2024-05-28T00:31+0000

2024-05-28T00:31+0000

2024-05-28T01:41+0000

vladimir putin

russia

russia

ukraine crisis

border guards

border guards service

russian border guard service

russia’s border guard service

russian forces

russian federal security service (fsb)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118655566_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_193aa1ed1fe0592d2635e365cb7d63d4.jpg

“It is largely thanks to the determination of border guards that repeated attempts by gangs of mercenaries, traitors and sabotage groups of the enemy to break into Russian territory have been thwarted. Those who planned these terrorist raids on our land miscalculated and met a tough and harsh response,” the president said in a congratulatory message on Border Guards Day. Putin expressed confidence that border guards will continue to act just as bravely and firmly in solving the tasks of the special military operation.The president said the heroism of border guards during the Great Patriotic War will forever remain an example of steadfastness and unbreakable will. The guards, having taken the first blow of the enemy, did not retreat, he recalled, but “bravely fought on the fronts and in partisan detachments, destroyed Nazi collaborators and together with all the people brought the Great Victory closer.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/all-attempts-by-ukrainian-sabotage-groups-to-break-through-russian-border-have-failed-putin-1117422886.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian border, border service, russian border service, federal security service, great patriotic war, ww2, wwiii, ukraine crisis, ukrainian terrorists, ukrainian sabotage groups, ukrainian attack, russian territory, border guards