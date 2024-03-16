https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russian-army-repels-new-attempts-by-ukraine-to-penetrate-russian-territory---mod-1117366508.html

Russian Army Repels New Attempts by Ukraine to Penetrate Russian Territory - MoD

Russian Army Repels New Attempts by Ukraine to Penetrate Russian Territory - MoD

The Russian military prevented new attempts by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate into the country's territory from the areas bordering the Belgorod and Kursk regions over the past 24 hours, eliminating about 30 Ukrainian soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturda

"In the areas bordering the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russian units inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment. [Russian forces] repelled attacks and attempts by Ukrainian militant sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate into Russian territory from the Popovka locality in the Sumy region and around Spodariushino and Kozinka localities in the Belgorod Region," the MoD said. Apart from 30 soldiers, Ukraine also lost three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, one Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and one Grad MLRS in these areas, the ministry added.

