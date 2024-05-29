https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/blinken-says-us-has-not-encouraged-kiev-to-strike-outside-of-ukraine-1118688609.html

Blinken Says US Has Not Encouraged Kiev to Strike Outside of Ukraine

The United States has not encouraged Kiev to strike outside of Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine has to make its own decisions.

"We have not encouraged or enabled strikes outside of Ukraine, but Ukraine, as I have said before, has to make its own decisions about the best way to effectively defend itself," Blinken told reporters in Moldova.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded by saying that the Stoltenberg had exceeded his authority, and that his behavior had been berated by NATO members themselves. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, said that the US-led military bloc was toying with military rhetoric, raising the degree of escalation and plunging into what he called a warlike "ecstasy".

