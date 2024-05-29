https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/france-ready-to-recognize-palestine-as-state-but-only-when-it-will-be-useful---macron-1118673145.html

France Ready to Recognize Palestine as State, But Only When 'It Will Be Useful' - Macron

France Ready to Recognize Palestine as State, But Only When 'It Will Be Useful' - Macron

Sputnik International

Paris is ready to recognize Palestine as a state, but only when "it will be useful," French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

2024-05-29T02:44+0000

2024-05-29T02:44+0000

2024-05-29T02:44+0000

world

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

state of palestine

israel

emmanuel macron

europe

european union (eu)

rafah

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118672801_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb8e1c298b96c7ddaa0303af40dd2ec.jpg

"I am fully prepared to recognize the state of Palestine, but I believe that this recognition must come at a time when it is useful. I will not recognize it led by 'emotions,'" Macron told the press conference, broadcast by the Elysee Palace on X on Tuesday. The French president added that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is a priority now. He also expressed the need for Israel to end the ongoing military operation in the city of Rafah. Until this Tuesday, Palestine was recognized by nine EU member states. Eight countries — Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovakia — recognized it in 1988 before joining the European Union, while Sweden did the same in 2014. Spain, Norway and Ireland officially recognized Palestine as a state earlier on Tuesday. On Sunday, Israel struck a refugee camp northeast of Rafah. The Palestinian civil defense service said that at least 40 people died and dozens were injured as a result. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the airstrike on the refugee camp a "tragic incident," adding that an investigation is underway. The Israel Defense Forces said that it used "precise munitions." Israel sent troops into the city of Rafah on May 7, seven months after an attack by Palestinian movement Hamas on Israeli territory unleashed the worst escalation of conflict in the Gaza Strip in decades. Israel's war cabinet vowed to expand the operation in Rafah until it accomplished its declared goal of eliminating all Hamas fighters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/which-countries-recognize-palestine-1118624831.html

palestine

israel

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french president, emmanuel macron, palestinian state, palestinian statehood, recognize palestine, state of palestine, genocide, palestinian statehood, gaza genocide, palestinian freedom, free palestine, unrecognized state, recognized state