https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/spain-norway-ireland-formally-recognize-palestinian-statehood-1118666812.html
Spain, Norway, Ireland Formally Recognize Palestinian Statehood
Spain, Norway, Ireland Formally Recognize Palestinian Statehood
Sputnik International
Spain, Norway and Ireland officially recognized Palestinian statehood on Tuesday, formalizing the decision they announced last week in a bid to pressure Israel into ending its Gaza onslaught.
2024-05-28T14:47+0000
2024-05-28T14:47+0000
2024-05-28T14:47+0000
world
europe
palestinians
pedro sanchez
palestine
spain
norway
european union (eu)
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118132520_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_830676ab2e50bfc5d9d880e72a920b2f.jpg
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed at a press conference that the Spanish government had approved the decision at a meeting held in Madrid earlier in the day. "The Council of Ministers has agreed to recognize the State of Palestine. This day will go down in the history of Spain. It is the day when our country says that it is impossible to stay indifferent in the face of suffering," he said. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised the decision as a step toward achieving historical justice for Palestinians and enabling Palestine to coexist peacefully with Israel. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide confirmed that the Nordic nation had recognized Palestine as an independent state after advocating for the decision for decades. "Today’s official recognition of Palestine as a state by Norway marks a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine," he said in a statement. The Irish cabinet soon followed suit. Irish public broadcaster RTE published a photo of the Palestinian national flag flown outside the Irish parliament’s building in Dublin. Harris said ahead of the cabinet meeting that "Europe could be doing a hell of a lot more and Europe needs to do a lot more" in relation to Israeli crimes against civilians in Gaza. Ireland will now appoint an ambassador to Palestine and open a full Embassy of Ireland in Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank, the Irish cabinet said in a statement. The Palestinian assistant minister for the United Nations, Omar Awadallah, told Sputnik that Palestine’s recognition by the three European nations was a "step of immense importance, especially during this genocidal war." Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz lashed out at Spain, the first of the three to announce the plans to recognize Palestine's statehood on Tuesday, accusing Madrid of complicity in crimes against the Jewish people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/european-trios-recognition-of-palestine-constitutes-big-failure-for-us-israeli-diplomacy-1118588511.html
palestine
spain
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118132520_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ad59e484133415c0973268155be032.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence
Spain, Norway, Ireland Formally Recognize Palestinian Statehood
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain, Norway and Ireland officially recognized Palestinian statehood on Tuesday, formalizing the decision they announced last week in a bid to pressure Israel into ending its Gaza onslaught.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed at a press conference that the Spanish government had approved the decision at a meeting held in Madrid earlier in the day.
"The Council of Ministers has agreed to recognize the State of Palestine. This day will go down in the history of Spain. It is the day when our country says that it is impossible to stay indifferent in the face of suffering," he said.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
praised the decision as a step toward achieving historical justice for Palestinians
and enabling Palestine to coexist peacefully with Israel.
"This is a historic decision that has a single goal: to contribute to achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians," he said in an address to the nation.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide confirmed that the Nordic nation had recognized Palestine as an independent state after advocating for the decision for decades.
"Today’s official recognition of Palestine as a state by Norway marks a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine," he said in a statement.
The Irish cabinet soon followed suit. Irish public broadcaster RTE published a photo of the Palestinian national flag flown outside the Irish parliament’s building in Dublin.
"We had wanted to recognize Palestine at the end of a peace process however we have made this move alongside Spain and Norway to keep the miracle of peace alive," Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said.
Harris said ahead of the cabinet meeting that "Europe could be doing a hell of a lot more and Europe needs to do a lot more
" in relation to Israeli crimes against civilians in Gaza
.
Ireland will now appoint an ambassador to Palestine and open a full Embassy of Ireland in Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank, the Irish cabinet said in a statement.
The Palestinian assistant minister for the United Nations, Omar Awadallah, told Sputnik that Palestine’s recognition by the three European nations was a "step of immense importance, especially during this genocidal war."
"It proves that there are countries that stick to their values, principles and international legal norms, and confirms the Palestinian people's right to life, existence and self-determination in the face of genocide," he said.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz
lashed out at Spain, the first of the three to announce the plans to recognize Palestine's statehood on Tuesday, accusing Madrid of complicity in crimes against the Jewish people.
Until this Tuesday, Palestine was recognized by nine EU member states. Eight countries — Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovakia — recognized it in 1988 before joining the European Union, while Sweden did the same in 2014.