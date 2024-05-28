https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/spain-norway-ireland-formally-recognize-palestinian-statehood-1118666812.html

Spain, Norway, Ireland Formally Recognize Palestinian Statehood

Spain, Norway and Ireland officially recognized Palestinian statehood on Tuesday, formalizing the decision they announced last week in a bid to pressure Israel into ending its Gaza onslaught.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed at a press conference that the Spanish government had approved the decision at a meeting held in Madrid earlier in the day. "The Council of Ministers has agreed to recognize the State of Palestine. This day will go down in the history of Spain. It is the day when our country says that it is impossible to stay indifferent in the face of suffering," he said. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised the decision as a step toward achieving historical justice for Palestinians and enabling Palestine to coexist peacefully with Israel. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide confirmed that the Nordic nation had recognized Palestine as an independent state after advocating for the decision for decades. "Today’s official recognition of Palestine as a state by Norway marks a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine," he said in a statement. The Irish cabinet soon followed suit. Irish public broadcaster RTE published a photo of the Palestinian national flag flown outside the Irish parliament’s building in Dublin. Harris said ahead of the cabinet meeting that "Europe could be doing a hell of a lot more and Europe needs to do a lot more" in relation to Israeli crimes against civilians in Gaza. Ireland will now appoint an ambassador to Palestine and open a full Embassy of Ireland in Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank, the Irish cabinet said in a statement. The Palestinian assistant minister for the United Nations, Omar Awadallah, told Sputnik that Palestine’s recognition by the three European nations was a "step of immense importance, especially during this genocidal war." Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz lashed out at Spain, the first of the three to announce the plans to recognize Palestine's statehood on Tuesday, accusing Madrid of complicity in crimes against the Jewish people.

