Russian Air Defense Downs Ukrainian Drone, 7 Grad Rockets Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and seven Grad multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) shells over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry added that an attempted terrorist attack by Kiev regime "against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled." The Russian air defense also destroyed a drone over Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said. He added that the preliminary data indicated there were no casualties or damage, adding that a search was under way for the place where the UAV fell and special services were at work.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that such actions underscore “terrorist” nature of Kiev regime.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and seven Grad multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) shells over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Air defense systems on duty destroyed one UAV and seven Grad MLRS rockets over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
The ministry added that an attempted terrorist attack by Kiev regime "against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled."
The Russian air defense also destroyed a drone over Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said.
"Our forces have again this morning foiled an attempt by the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist act on the territory of the Krasnodar Territory. A UAV was destroyed by air defense forces over [the city of] Armavir," Kondratyev said on Telegram.
He added that the preliminary data indicated there were no casualties or damage, adding that a search was under way for the place where the UAV fell and special services were at work.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia
almost daily since 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that such actions underscore “terrorist” nature of Kiev regime.