International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/russian-air-defense-downs-ukrainian-drone-7-grad-rockets-over-belgorod-region-1118680026.html
Russian Air Defense Downs Ukrainian Drone, 7 Grad Rockets Over Belgorod Region
Russian Air Defense Downs Ukrainian Drone, 7 Grad Rockets Over Belgorod Region
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and seven Grad multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) shells over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-05-29T06:36+0000
2024-05-29T06:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian air defense forces
ukrainian crisis
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg
The ministry added that an attempted terrorist attack by Kiev regime "against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled." The Russian air defense also destroyed a drone over Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said. He added that the preliminary data indicated there were no casualties or damage, adding that a search was under way for the place where the UAV fell and special services were at work.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that such actions underscore “terrorist” nature of Kiev regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/zelenskys-trademark-zakharova-denounces-western-backed-ukrainian-attacks-on-belgorod-1118397640.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_152:0:1507:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9cd8aba3e937490ba0b96edcadf4b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine terrorism
russian armed forces, russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine terrorism

Russian Air Defense Downs Ukrainian Drone, 7 Grad Rockets Over Belgorod Region

06:36 GMT 29.05.2024
© Russia's Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussian S-300 air defense system in combat action
Russian S-300 air defense system in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2024
© Russia's Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and seven Grad multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) shells over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Air defense systems on duty destroyed one UAV and seven Grad MLRS rockets over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.
The ministry added that an attempted terrorist attack by Kiev regime "against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled."
The Russian air defense also destroyed a drone over Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said.
In this Sunday, April 21, 2019 file photo, Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky smiles after the second round of presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2024
World
Zelensky's 'Trademark': Zakharova Denounces Western-Backed Ukrainian Attacks on Belgorod
12 May, 11:52 GMT
"Our forces have again this morning foiled an attempt by the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist act on the territory of the Krasnodar Territory. A UAV was destroyed by air defense forces over [the city of] Armavir," Kondratyev said on Telegram.
He added that the preliminary data indicated there were no casualties or damage, adding that a search was under way for the place where the UAV fell and special services were at work.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that such actions underscore “terrorist” nature of Kiev regime.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала