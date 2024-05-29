https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/russian-air-defense-downs-ukrainian-drone-7-grad-rockets-over-belgorod-region-1118680026.html

Russian Air Defense Downs Ukrainian Drone, 7 Grad Rockets Over Belgorod Region

Russian Air Defense Downs Ukrainian Drone, 7 Grad Rockets Over Belgorod Region

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and seven Grad multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) shells over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2024-05-29T06:36+0000

2024-05-29T06:36+0000

2024-05-29T06:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian air defense forces

ukrainian crisis

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg

The ministry added that an attempted terrorist attack by Kiev regime "against facilities on the territory of Russia was foiled." The Russian air defense also destroyed a drone over Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said. He added that the preliminary data indicated there were no casualties or damage, adding that a search was under way for the place where the UAV fell and special services were at work.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since 2023 in the wake of obvious military setbacks, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that such actions underscore “terrorist” nature of Kiev regime.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/zelenskys-trademark-zakharova-denounces-western-backed-ukrainian-attacks-on-belgorod-1118397640.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine terrorism