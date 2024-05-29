https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/the-west-depends-on-putins-rationality-to-avoid-wwiii-1118692662.html

The West Depends on Putin’s Rationality To Avoid WWIII

The West Depends on Putin’s Rationality To Avoid WWIII

Sputnik International

Western countries are depending on Russian President Vladimir Putin's rationality to avoid World War III, as they continue to escalate in Ukraine.

2024-05-29T22:40+0000

2024-05-29T22:40+0000

2024-05-29T22:40+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

mark sleboda

russia

ukraine

kiev

nato

nuclear war

world war iii

fault lines

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118669563_0:0:3140:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_156d3dfce5937fb9b4a1e55b2e9ef887.jpg

While Ukrainian military officials insisted they needed permission to strike inside Russia to counter coming Russian attacks in the Kharkov region, it has since used Western weapons to attack targets irrelevant to the special military operation.Over the past week, Ukraine claimed that it struck two Russian early warning radar systems designed to detect long-range ballistic missile attacks, including nuclear strikes. Neither system that was targeted was turned toward Ukrainian territory, which seems to implicate an alternative motive than affecting the Ukrainian theater.The attack represented a significant escalation of the conflict and came as NATO countries toyed with the idea of sending their troops to Ukraine to fill Kiev’s manpower shortage.Since Russia has proven more than capable of defeating NATO equipment and tactics on the battlefield, it has little reason to fear a conventional land war against NATO countries in Ukraine, but that could easily spiral into a nuclear war which forces any rational actor to behave with caution.“NATO representatives, especially in Europe, should be aware of what they are playing with,” Putin said at a press conference in Uzbekistan on Tuesday.Western countries don’t fear allowing Kiev to strike inside of Russia because they already have and those countries didn’t suffer any significant consequences, noted Sleboda.On Wednesday, the Head of the Delegation of the Russian Federation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, Konstantin Gavrilov warned that “A potential aggressor needs to realize that, if attacked, we reserve the right to act ‘as the situation demands,’ so to speak, and use all our capabilities,” adding that any response to violating Russian redlines “may be truly devastating.”With its numerous successes on the battlefield over the past several months Russia has no reason to seek escalation, but Western countries continue to try to provoke Russia into a wider war despite the consequences it could hold for all of civilization.A recent study by Nature estimated that a nuclear war between the United States and Russia would result in around 5 billion deaths worldwide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/poland-not-excluding-sending-troops-to-ukraine-in-future---foreign-ministry-1118662023.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

world war iii, will ukraine cause world war 3, who wins world war 3, nato escalations in ukraine, nato troops in ukraine, french mercenaries in ukraine, russian early warning radar, ukraine strikes inside russia