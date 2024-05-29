International
LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/ukrainian-crews-say-abrams-tanks-problematic-on-battlefield--reports-1118685633.html
Ukrainian Crews Say Abrams Tanks Problematic on Battlefield – Reports
Ukrainian Crews Say Abrams Tanks Problematic on Battlefield – Reports
Sputnik International
Ukrainian crews maintaining the M1 Abrams tanks supplied by the United States say there are numerous issues with using the armored vehicles on the battlefield, CNN reported on Wednesday.
2024-05-29T13:39+0000
2024-05-29T13:39+0000
military
ukraine crisis
ukraine
abrams tanks
m1 abrams tank
us military aid
us military
foreign aid
us foreign aid
foreign military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118188336_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_25a450db12a2654c3dcb176473c612a7.jpg
The crews said that the $10 million vehicles did not have sufficient armor against modern weapons like drones, thus failing to adequately protect personnel against attacks. One member said that the tanks have become Russian forces’ "number one target." They also said that the tanks appeared to have technical issues; for example, condensation affected electronic components. They noted that the tanks were not suitable for Ukraine’s situation, given that typically air power and artillery, which Ukrainian forces lack, help clear the battlefield before tanks and troops advance. The US has deployed 31 Abrams in Ukraine, where they are used near the frontline in the east. Ukraine’s request for the tanks was controversial, given that the vehicles involve complicated supply chains and maintenance.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118188336_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e8df70eb8bd4654f51dffcf13c43fc98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

Ukrainian Crews Say Abrams Tanks Problematic on Battlefield – Reports

13:39 GMT 29.05.2024
© Photo : Ministry of Defense of the Russian FederationAn American Abrams M1 tank destroyed in the special military operation zone
An American Abrams M1 tank destroyed in the special military operation zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2024
© Photo : Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Ukrainian crews maintaining the M1 Abrams tanks supplied by the United States say there are numerous issues with using the armored vehicles on the battlefield, CNN reported on Wednesday.
The crews said that the $10 million vehicles did not have sufficient armor against modern weapons like drones, thus failing to adequately protect personnel against attacks. One member said that the tanks have become Russian forces’ "number one target."
They also said that the tanks appeared to have technical issues; for example, condensation affected electronic components. They noted that the tanks were not suitable for Ukraine’s situation, given that typically air power and artillery, which Ukrainian forces lack, help clear the battlefield before tanks and troops advance.
The US has deployed 31 Abrams in Ukraine, where they are used near the frontline in the east. Ukraine’s request for the tanks was controversial, given that the vehicles involve complicated supply chains and maintenance.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала