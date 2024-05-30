https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/abcs-of-abrams-weak-spots-detailed-list-of-problems-with-us-top-tank-revealed-in-ukraine-1118703632.html

ABCs of Abrams’ Weak Spots: Detailed List of Problems With US’ Top Tank Revealed in Ukraine

The Russian Army has destroyed billions of dollars worth of NATO's best military equipment in Ukraine, shattering the decades-old myth of the superiority of... 30.05.2024, Sputnik International

The unfortunate souls manning Ukraine’s arsenal of Abrams main battle tanks have revealed the heavy armored behemoths’ weak spots. These include:According to publicly available data, Russia has destroyed or severely damaged up to ten of the 31 M1A1 SA Abrams sent to Ukraine to date.

