Hungary to Be Stripped of Top EU Posts as Punishment for Opposing Ukraine Funding - Report

Hungary is to be “punished” by fellow EU leaders for its opposition to arming Ukraine, Politico reported. There is a plan to slap Budapest’s representatives with a “weak portfolio” in the next European Commission.

Hungary is to be meted out a dose of “punishment” by fellow EU leaders for its staunch opposition to arming Ukraine, Politico reported.A plan is afoot to slap Budapest’s representatives with a “weak portfolio” in the next European Commission, according to diplomats cited by the outlet.Hungary’s Oliver Varhelyi has held the post of European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement since 2019. However, after the elections slated for June 6-9, Hungary should not expect to land any senior posts in the European Commission, stated the report.There is hardly "even a question" of the country being allowed to retain control of any high positions, one insider was cited as saying.Hungary has resisted pressure from all sides to march in lockstep with other EU and NATO patrons of the Kiev regime. It has stuck to its guns on opposing everything from disbursing cash to further pump Ukraine with Western weapons to its NATO accession bid. As part of its vehement opposition to the ongoing NATO proxy war in Ukraine, Hungary has been holding up a multi-million euro military aid package for Kiev that was agreed in March. Budapest insisted on the need to “make peace,” and “to prevent the escalation” of the conflict. On Monday, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto acknowledged after a Brussels meeting that there had been a "huge row" about Hungary's veto on military assistance for Ukraine covering €6.5 billion with German, Polish, Lithuanian colleagues.Hungary has also reportedly been holding up holding up legislation to fast-track handing Ukraine profits from illegally frozen Russian assetsAmid statements by Western politicians and media reports indicating that Europe is preparing for a war with Russia, Hungary's prime Minister Victor Orban has insisted that talks about the "Russian threat" are nothing but a maneuver of the West.As for NATO, after slamming the military alliance for its “war planning” just recently, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced a legal effort to “redefine” Hungary’s status in the bloc.

