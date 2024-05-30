International
Italy’s Meloni Says Better to Boost Ukrainian Defenses Than to Allow Strikes Into Russia

10:56 GMT 30.05.2024
© AP Photo / Alessandra TarantinoItalian Premier Giorgia Meloni addresses the lower Chamber ahead of a confidence vote for her Cabinet, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni addresses the lower Chamber ahead of a confidence vote for her Cabinet, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2024
© AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni argued in an interview out Thursday that bolstering Ukrainian air defenses was preferable to allowing strikes deep into Russian territory.
"It is better to strengthen the ability to equip Ukraine with effective air defense systems … This allows us to protect Ukraine’s civilian population without the situation getting out of hand," she told Corriere della Sera.
The right-wing politician said that was being achieved with the help of Italian-donated SAMP/T air defense systems.
Meloni called for caution after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged the allies to let Ukraine use longer-range Western weapons against targets in Russia. He said some of the member states were ready to reconsider those limits.
Russia called the move reckless, warning that it could lead to a direct military confrontation between Russia and the West. The Kremlin spokesman described Stoltenberg’s proposal as provocative, saying that the Russian military was not sitting idle.
