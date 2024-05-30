https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/macron-seeks-to-form-eu-coalition-for-sending-military-instructors-to-ukraine---reports-1118702096.html

Macron Seeks to Form EU Coalition for Sending Military Instructors to Ukraine - Reports

Macron Seeks to Form EU Coalition for Sending Military Instructors to Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to establish a European coalition for sending military instructors to Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

2024-05-30T12:50+0000

2024-05-30T12:50+0000

2024-05-30T12:50+0000

military

emmanuel macron

volodymyr zelensky

olaf scholz

ukraine

france

european union (eu)

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117399515_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db5bcae4ceb3c590d668ba3679a483e8.jpg

The French authorities are to conduct consultations on organizing such a coalition, the newspaper reported, adding that the decision might be announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to France scheduled from June 6-7. The plan presupposes first sending several dozens military specialists to Ukraine to assess the needs of the country's forces, which would be followed by sending a mission of several hundred personnel, the news outlet reported. The issue was reportedly discussed between Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday on the margins of the Franco-German Councils of Ministers meeting in Berlin. Earlier in May, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Vilnius was ready to send military instructors to Ukraine as part of a coalition led by France. Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out. Some EU countries opposed such plans. Western countries have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/macron-ukraine-should-be-allowed-to-hit-only-russian-facilities-used-to-shell-it-1118669726.html

ukraine

france

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french president emmanuel macron, eu coalition, military instructors to ukraine