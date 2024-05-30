https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/nato-states-deliberately-entering-new-round-of-creating-tensions-around-ukraine---kremlin-1118700602.html

NATO States Deliberately Entering New Round of Creating Tensions Around Ukraine - Kremlin

NATO States Deliberately Entering New Round of Creating Tensions Around Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

NATO countries and especially the United States have been deliberately escalating tension around the Ukrainian conflict in recent days, this is provoking a new round of tension, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2024-05-30T10:47+0000

2024-05-30T10:47+0000

2024-05-30T10:47+0000

world

ukraine

dmitry peskov

russia

kremlin

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg

"NATO member states, especially the United States, and other European capitals in recent days and weeks have entered a new round of escalating tension. They are doing this deliberately, we hear many belligerent statements. This is nothing more than provoking a new level of tension," Peskov told reporters. NATO countries are provoking Ukraine to continue the senseless war with Russia, the official said, adding that they intend to continue the war with Russia and this will have consequences. The damage will ultimately be caused to the countries that have taken the path of escalating tensions on the Ukrainian track, the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/lavrov-peace-conference-with-ukraine-russia-could-be-continuation-of-chinas-efforts-1118693618.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato countries, united states, new round of tension, tensions around ukraine