https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/nato-states-deliberately-entering-new-round-of-creating-tensions-around-ukraine---kremlin-1118700602.html
NATO countries and especially the United States have been deliberately escalating tension around the Ukrainian conflict in recent days, this is provoking a new round of tension, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2024-05-30T10:47+0000
2024-05-30T10:47+0000
world
ukraine
dmitry peskov
russia
kremlin
nato
"NATO member states, especially the United States, and other European capitals in recent days and weeks have entered a new round of escalating tension. They are doing this deliberately, we hear many belligerent statements. This is nothing more than provoking a new level of tension," Peskov told reporters. NATO countries are provoking Ukraine to continue the senseless war with Russia, the official said, adding that they intend to continue the war with Russia and this will have consequences. The damage will ultimately be caused to the countries that have taken the path of escalating tensions on the Ukrainian track, the spokesman added.
ukraine
russia
10:47 GMT 30.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO countries and especially the United States have been deliberately escalating tension around the Ukrainian conflict in recent days, this is provoking a new round of tension, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"NATO member states, especially the United States, and other European capitals in recent days and weeks have entered a new round of escalating tension. They are doing this deliberately, we hear many belligerent statements. This is nothing more than provoking a new level of tension," Peskov told reporters.
NATO countries are provoking Ukraine to continue the senseless war with Russia, the official said, adding that they intend to continue the war with Russia and this will have consequences.
The damage will ultimately be caused to the countries that have taken the path of escalating tensions on the Ukrainian track, the spokesman added.
