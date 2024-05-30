https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/opposition-mayoral-candidate-shot-dead-in-western-mexico---reports-1118695572.html

Opposition Mayoral Candidate Shot Dead in Western Mexico - Reports

Opposition Mayoral Candidate Shot Dead in Western Mexico - Reports

Sputnik International

Jose Alfredo Cabrera Barrientos, an opposition candidate for the post of the head of the municipality of Coyuca de Benítez in the Mexican state of Guerrero, has been shot dead at a rally closing his election campaign, Mexican media have reported.

2024-05-30T04:30+0000

2024-05-30T04:30+0000

2024-05-30T04:30+0000

americas

mexico

institutional revolutionary party (pri)

police

opposition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083213566_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd59c84c22e87b36603339d8b371c44.jpg

The candidate running from the PRI-PAN-PRD opposition alliance has been killed in the community of Las Lomas, local media reported on Wednesday. An attacker with a handgun approached the candidate, who was talking with residents in his home community at the rally, from behind and made at least 16 gunshots, a video posted on social media showed. Earlier on Wednesday, a candidate from the ruling Mexican party for the post of the head of the Encarnacion de Diaz municipality in the state of Jalisco, Gilberto Palomar Gonzalez, and two others were injured in an attack. The candidate, as well as his brother and secretary, were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. As many as 82 people engaged in electoral processes have been killed in Mexico since last summer, 34 of them candidates for various local offices, according to the Laboratorio Electoral research center. A total of 2,172 cases of various types of violence, including assaults, threats and kidnappings, have been recorded between 2023 and 2024. General elections in Mexico to elect a new president for a six-year term, 500 members of the lower house and 128 lawmakers of the upper house, as well as nine governors and over 19,000 local officials, will take place on June 2.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/mexico-to-deny-entry-to-migrants-deported-from-texas-under-new-sb4-law-1117447569.html

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jose alfredo cabrera barrientos, opposition candidate, coyuca de benítez, mexican state of guerrero