International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/pentagon-watchdog-says-ukraine-us-forces-in-syria-received-non-mission-capable-equipment-1118705548.html
Pentagon Watchdog Says Ukraine, US Forces in Syria Received Non-Mission Capable Equipment
Pentagon Watchdog Says Ukraine, US Forces in Syria Received Non-Mission Capable Equipment
Sputnik International
US forces in Syria and the Ukrainian military received non-mission capable equipment due to poor execution of storage and maintenance requirements by a contractor at a US military base in Kuwait, the Defense Department Office of Inspector General said in a report on Thursday.
2024-05-30T18:04+0000
2024-05-30T18:04+0000
military
syria
kuwait
ukraine
defense department
office of inspector general
pentagon
us
us arms for ukraine
us military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_0:158:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_6375aaa30aeca2f7fc4be2f86dc4d4bb.jpg
"The Army did not effectively manage contractor execution of the storage, maintenance and accountability of APS-5 [Army Prepositioned Stock–5] equipment," the report said. Defense Department officials selected 57 pieces of equipment for inspection and found that 25 of them - 24 vehicles and one weapon - were defective and non-mission capable due to at least one maintenance deficiency, the report said. The report also said that the APS-5 contractor failed to protect 5,885 pieces of equipment, or more than 10% of all equipment stored there, and to account for 51 weapons and other sensitive items between November 2021 and January 2023. The inspection also identified 50 questionable contractor invoices for a total of nearly $134 million that the Office of Inspector General recommended to be verified by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/ex-pentagon-officer-applauds-russias-unmatched-ew-success-against-western-weapons-in-ukraine-1118659820.html
syria
kuwait
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a47ab67c106e98ca7cb3c4a716023bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us weapons in ukraine, us weapons in syria, failing us weapons, non-capable american arms
us weapons in ukraine, us weapons in syria, failing us weapons, non-capable american arms

Pentagon Watchdog Says Ukraine, US Forces in Syria Received Non-Mission Capable Equipment

18:04 GMT 30.05.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonThe Department of Defense Seal is seen on the podium before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Washington.
The Department of Defense Seal is seen on the podium before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces in Syria and the Ukrainian military received non-mission capable equipment due to poor execution of storage and maintenance requirements by a contractor at a US military base in Kuwait, the Defense Department Office of Inspector General said in a report on Thursday.
"The Army did not effectively manage contractor execution of the storage, maintenance and accountability of APS-5 [Army Prepositioned Stock–5] equipment," the report said.
"401st AFSBn-Kuwait [401st Army Field Support Battalion - Kuwait] officials issued non-mission capable equipment designated for Ukraine and military units in Syria."
Defense Department officials selected 57 pieces of equipment for inspection and found that 25 of them - 24 vehicles and one weapon - were defective and non-mission capable due to at least one maintenance deficiency, the report said.
The report also said that the APS-5 contractor failed to protect 5,885 pieces of equipment, or more than 10% of all equipment stored there, and to account for 51 weapons and other sensitive items between November 2021 and January 2023.
Russia's Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2024
Analysis
Ex-Pentagon Officer Applauds Russia's Unmatched EW Success Against Western Weapons in Ukraine
28 May, 08:15 GMT
The inspection also identified 50 questionable contractor invoices for a total of nearly $134 million that the Office of Inspector General recommended to be verified by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the report added.

In 2023, the Office of Inspector General found that the same storage facility in Kuwait delayed the delivery of 29 Humvee vehicles and six M777 howitzers because the equipment was non-mission capable and required extensive maintenance.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала